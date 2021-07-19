Nightly road closures continue for phase one of the Texas Department of Transportation’s $210 million expansion project.
A news release from TxDOT spokeswoman Adele Lewis indicated the following closures:
Nightly closures on Interstate 35 Frontage Road for barrier and detour work from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Dates that span more than one night are recurring nightly.
July 19-20: The right lane on northbound I-35 at Spring Creek and the exit ramp.
July 19-22: Southbound Frontage Road (northbound direction) down to one lane with flagging operation, U-turn at Elm Fork and southbound I-35 exit ramp (Exit 495).
July 22– 23: Southbound I-35 exit ramp to Farm-to-Market Road 1306.
July 26-27: Northbound I-35 exit ramp to Farm-to-Market Road 1306 and northbound Frontage Road (southbound direction) down to one lane with flagging operation between FM 1306 and Spring Creek.
July 27 –28: Southbound I-35 entrance ramp from Farm-to-Market Road 1306.
Nightly closures for lead abatement from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
July 19 –22: Spring Creek down to one lane alternating between westbound and eastbound with flagging operation.
July 22 –23: Northbound Frontage Road right lane at Farm-to-Market Road 1306 with flagging operation.
July 25 – 26: I-35 right lane and northbound Frontage Road left lane with flagging operation at Farm-to-Market Road 1306.
July 26 – 27: Northbound I-35 left lane and southbound I-35 left lane at Farm-to-Market Road 1306.
July 27 – 28: Southbound I-35 right lane at Farm-Market Road 1306.
July 28 – 29: Southbound Frontage Road left lane at Farm-to-Market Road 1306 with flagging operation.
July 29 – 30: Southbound Frontage Road right lane at Farm-to-Market Road 1306 with flagging operation.
Northbound I-35 Frontage Road will be down to one lane from Farm-to-Market Road 51 to the new temporary exit ramp to U.S. 82 until phase three of the project.
The I-35 expansion project includes the widening of I-35 from Farm-to-Market Road 3002 in Cooke County to Mile Marker 3 in Love County, Oklahoma, updating the roadway to current design standards and providing congestion relief for expected future traffic increases. TxDOT’s ultimate goal is to construct an eight-lane interstate.
Phase one of the project consists of expanding I-35 to six lanes from 1.4 miles south of Spring Creek Road to one-fifth of a mile south of U.S. 82. Lewis previously told the Register that Irving-based Austin Bridge & Road was awarded a $210 million contract in February for the first phase. Grand Prairie-based Zachry Construction Corp was also awarded the contract as part of a joint venture, she said.
Construction for the first phase will be over the next three and a half years.
All lane and road closures are subject to change due to weather or construction processes. Check out www.DriveTexas.Org for full closure details and maps, TxDOT officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.