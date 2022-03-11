Another wintry blast forecast for the area has scuttled the VISTO dinner planned for Saturday at the Cooke County Fairgrounds.
“I want to let you know that it has been decided to reschedule our Concert and Fish Fry. We have rescheduled for Friday June 3rd. The musicians are on board. The Fairgrounds have been reserved for the new date. Security has been rescheduled. Insurance has been put on hold … the Knights of Columbus are notified and will vote about possibly having a fish fry for us in June. If they are unable, we can consider asking food trucks to be present,” stated organizer Bekki Jones in an email to supporters.
Local high school baseball and softball games have also been postponed for Friday.
Rain, sleet and snow are forecast for Cooke County, starting Friday morning, but they are expected to give way to warmer temperatures and sunshine over the weekend.
Ukraine vigil Saturday in Gainesville
There will be a Vigil for Ukraine Saturday, March 12, from 1-2 p.m., at the Stanford House, 401 W. Garnett St. in Gainesville.
The public is encouraged and welcome to attend. Token sunflowers will be given to the first 80 attendees who donate to the International Rescue Committee or World Kitchen. Small Ukraine flags free to all children.
Call Denny Hook at 940-727-9355 for more information.
