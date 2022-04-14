AUSTIN — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday defied intensifying pressure over his new border policy that has gridlocked trucks entering the U.S. and shut down some of the world’s busiest trade bridges as the Mexican government, businesses and even some allies urge him to relent.
The two-term Republican governor, who has ordered that commercial trucks from Mexico undergo extra inspections as part of a fight with President Joe Biden’s administration over immigration, refused to fully reverse course as traffic remains snarled.
The standoff has stoked warnings by trade groups and experts that U.S. grocery shoppers could soon notice shortages on shelves and higher prices unless the normal flow of trucks resumes.
Abbott announced Wednesday that he would stop inspections at one bridge in Laredo after reaching an agreement with the governor of neighboring Nuevo Leon in Mexico. But some of the most dramatic truck backups and bridge closures have occurred elsewhere along Texas’ 1,200-mile border.
“I understand the concerns that businesses have trying to move product across the border,” Abbott said during a visit to Laredo. “But I also know well the frustration of my fellow Texans and my fellow Americans caused by the Biden administration not securing our border.”
Abbott said inbound commercial trucks elsewhere will continue to undergo thorough inspections by state troopers until leaders of Mexico’s three other neighboring states reach agreements with Texas over security. He did not spell out what those measures must entail.
At the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge, where more produce crosses than any other land port in the U.S., truckers protesting Abbott’s order had effectively shut down the bridge since Monday. But Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said the protests had concluded and commercial traffic had resumed.
Nuevo Leon Gov. Samuel García joined Abbott in Laredo, where backups on the Colombia Solidarity Bridge have stretched for three hours or longer. Garcia said Nuevo Leon would begin checkpoints to assure Abbott they “would not have any trouble.”
Blowback from
Miller, Biden
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller called on Gov. Greg Abbott to end the additional border inspections that have stalled trucks moving between Mexico and Texas.
In a statement released Tuesday, Miller said while he is in favor of “shifting Texas resources” to fighting the lifting of Title 42, Abbott’s “catastrophic policy” has now led to Mexican truckers blockading the border.
“You cannot solve a border crisis by creating another crisis at the border,” Miller said. “This is not solving the border problem, it is increasing the cost of food and adding to supply chain shortages.”
Abbott initiated the extensive safety inspections last week in response to the Biden Administration’s announcement that it will end the Title 42 rule come May 23.
Title 42 is a pandemic-era emergency rule that allowed U.S. immigration authorities to expel migrants and asylum seekers because of public health concerns related to COVID-19. It was put in place by former president Donald Trump. Texas GOP leaders were quick to condemn Biden’s decision stating that it would make the state less safe, overrun by migrants.
While federal officials have acknowledged that as many as 18,000 immigrants could come to the border per day once the rule is lifted, federal health officials said that an order suspending the right to introduce migrants into the country due to health concerns was no longer necessary, adding that lifting the restrictions will return the county to traditional immigration protocols.
This led Abbott to take a strong-arm approach including the enhanced safety inspections.
“Ending Title 42 expulsions will signal to cartels and migrants alike that our southern border is now wide open — inciting even more violence, more trafficking, and more lawlessness,” Abbott said previously.
But the move has caused major disruptions along the border where trucker wait times are reaching up to seven hours at some entry points, according to several reports. The extended wait times have even lead to truck drivers blocking bridges on the Mexico side in protest as food in their trailers spoil and equipment fails, per Texas Tribune reporting.
As the country is already battling inflation levels not seen in decades, Miller said he is concerned that the holdup will only exacerbate the situation, causing prices to rise further as shortages are amplified.
He added that the issues along the border could lead to $2 lemons, $5 avocados “and worse.”
“Up to 20,000 truckers cross the border on a normal day. My reports are that each inspection is taking an hour and has created a backlog with thousands of trucks clogging the border. Refrigerated produce is being ruined as trucks run out of fuel after being in line for over a day,” Miller said. “And today the U.S. Labor Department reported the indicators for energy, gasoline, natural gas and electricity are up 32%, 48%, 21.6% and 11.1% over last year, so this inspection program is turning a crisis into a catastrophe.”
Miller, a Republican, did note that he was not in favor of the ending of Title 42, but was critical of how Abbott was handling the situation.
He instead said a better route to uphold Title 42 is to put the decision up to the courts, as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton did a year ago when he filed a lawsuit.
“Why aren’t we fighting for this policy before the U.S. Supreme Court right now? If the Biden administration can’t be compelled to do their job to protect the border, then we need a federal judge to compel Biden to do what is right,” he said.
Julian Castro, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama and former politician from San Antonio said in a Tweet that Abbott has caused such a disruption that even his own conservative colleagues ”can’t help but criticize him.”
Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke too has highlighted the disruption Abbott’s regulation has caused.
“Abbott’s political stunts are causing inflation, driving up prices, and hurting businesses throughout Texas,” O’Rourke said in a Tweet. “When Abbott shuts down legitimate travel, traffic, and trade on the border, he is shutting down the economy of Texas and the United States.”
The White House also called the inspections “unnecessary and redundant” in a statement released Wednesday.
The White House said the inspections moving between the Texas-Mexico border are causing significant disruptions to the food and automobile supply chains, delaying manufacturing, impacting jobs, and raising prices for families in Texas and across the country.
“The continuous flow of legitimate trade and travel and [U.S. Customs and Border Protection]’s ability to do its job should not be obstructed,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. “Governor Abbott’s actions are impacting people’s jobs, and the livelihoods of hardworking American families.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
