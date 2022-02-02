Gainesville, TX (76240)

Today

Freezing rain early...changing to a wintry mix and becoming windy overnight. Significant icing likely. Low 17F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Freezing rain early...changing to a wintry mix and becoming windy overnight. Significant icing likely. Low 17F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow and ice expected.