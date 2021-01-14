Earlier this morning a gas leak was detected at Gainesville High School and the following message sent from Gainesville Independent School District at 12:49 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, is an update to that report:
Atmos is currently on site and is working on isolating the various parts of the campus to determine the location of the leak.
To ensure ample time to find and safely repair the malfunction, we have made the decision to close the campus on Friday.
All students MUST follow their schedule for google classroom throughout the remainder of today and all day on Friday.
Coaches will be communicating location changes for any practices and athletic events scheduled during this campus closure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.