UPDATE:
ooke County United Way Executive Director Stephanie Melchert is moving on.
Melchert, who has been the nonprofit's executive director for the past year, took a job in Arlington to spend more time with her son and grandson, according to a press release issued Friday morning, Nov. 13, by the Cooke County United Way Board of Directors.
Melchert said the timing was right for her to begin a new chapter in life.
'The foundation of the organization [CCUW] is ripe for someone just to step right in and take over,” she said.
Melchert said she volunteered for the nonprofit organization for six months before she was named the executive director.
“I love Cooke County,” she said. “The community is such a generous community.”
Board chairwoman Amanda Riley said Melchert put in her resignation Thursday, Oct. 8, which gave the board a five-week notice. Melchert did have a vacation planned, Riley said.
When Melchert returned, the agency's executive committee met and placed the new job opening on the United Way World Wide, United Way Texas and Center for Non-Profit Management websites, she said.
Melchert's last day with CCUW was Friday, Nov. 13. However, she has made herself available to the agency as a consultant, Riley said.
“The Cooke County United Way Board of Directors are thankful for the leadership of Melchert and all she has done to help strengthen the foundation of our staple in this community of United Way,” according to the press release.
Through Melchert's leadership, the nonprofit's fundraising campaign that is currently underway is just shy of 90% of its $350,000 goal.
Riley was quoted in the release as saying that the agency's 16 pacesetter companies kicked off the 2021 campaign with 72% of the CCUW goal — the first time in more than 20 years that pacesetters have reached that high of a percentage toward a campaign goal.
“The Cooke County United Way Board of Directors wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors and [are] grateful for the time, effort and positivity she brought to Cooke County United Way,” according to the release. “She will truly be missed in our community for the dedication and volunteerism that she has shown.”
Melchert is the new executive director of The Arlington Life Shelter. The shelter was established in 1987 as a church-based, volunteer-managed operation providing overnight shelter for the homeless, according to a press release from the organization.
*******
Cooke County United Way Executive Director Stephanie Melchert is moving on.
Melchert, who has been the nonprofit's director for a year, took a job in Arlington to spend more time with her son and grandson, according to a press release issued Friday morning, Nov. 13.
A search for a new executive director is underway.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.