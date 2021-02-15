UPDATE 3:25 p.m.:
NCTC's classes are canceled until further notice due to power blackouts, college spokeswoman Elizabeth Abu said.
ORIGINAL 10:10 a.m.:
Due to rolling power outages, all North Central Texas College operations and online classes are canceled today, Monday, February 15.
Staff won’t be working remotely and students will not be expected to complete online classes today, according to information provided by college spokeswoman Elizabeth Abu.
