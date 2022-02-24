Thursday, Feb. 24 8:39 AM
Early voting for Tuesday's state and county primary elections has been cancelled for today. Friday will be the last day to cast an early ballot at the Cooke County Courthouse in downtown Gainesville, weather permitting.
Local primary roads are slick, but passable. Drivers should avoid side streets when possible. Temperatures should rise briefly into the mid-30s today, but the ice covering streets and sidewalks isn't expected to clear until Friday, when sun and slightly higher temperatures set in.
Thursday, Feb. 24 2:12 AM
All Cooke County offices are closed through Thursday, according to the office of County Judge Steve Starnes. Most of the counties school districts will be closed again Thursday, as well as all North Central Texas College campuses.
Conditions are expected to improve starting Friday, with sun and rising temperatures to clear frozen streets.
Wednesday, Feb. 23 9:07 AM
The Gainesville Daily Register has changed its production schedule, due to the inclement weather. Friday's E-Edition will be available online Thursday morning; however, the print edition will not be available until Saturday morning. Check www.gainesvilleregister.com for updates over the next few days. Report any issues with the E-Edition to editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
Wednesday, Feb. 23 8:50 AM
Freezing rain is increasing in intensity in downtown Gainesville and much of Cooke County, with conditions expected to worsen more during the day. The forecast calls for up a quarter-inch of sleet and ice on bridges and overpasses, and slick conditions for surface roads.
Thus far, North Central Texas College, Callisburg, Gainesville and Lindsay school districts have cancelled classes today. Muenster ISD are planning on two-hour delays, with classes to start at 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 22 12:00 PM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cooke county and surrounding areas, effective from 6 a.m. Wednesday and running through Thursday night.
The forecast calls for a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet. Total ice accumulation of one to two tenths possible. Sleet accumulation may approach one-quarter inch along the Red River.
Residents should plan on deteriorating road conditions throughout the day Wednesday, and conditions could get worse before Thursday night.
Drivers should reduce speed and allow plenty of space between themselves and other vehicles. They should also lookout for state and local road crews preparing main roads for the onset of the ice and sleet.
The latest road conditions for Texas can be found at drivetexas.org.
