Update: Tuesday, Feb. 1 11:37 a.m.
AUSTIN — The Texas Division of Emergency Management is urging residents to prepare for sub-freezing conditions expected to impact much of the state beginning Wednesday.
Forecasts by the National Weather Service predict a wintery mix to hit Wednesday and Thursday with travel and temperature related impact to continue into Friday. The storm will primarily impact the north and central portions of the state, it said.
The incoming storm comes as the anniversary of the deadly and costly February winter storm that hit the state last year nears. Winter Storm Uri caused massive power and water outages impacting millions of Texans. State officials stated last week that the power grid is prepared this year.
TDEM officials said a winter storm, including blizzards, can bring extreme cold, freezing rain, snow, ice and high winds and can last a few hours to several days. It also states that these storms have the potential to cut off heat, power and communication services, and put older adults, children and sick individuals at risk.
“Winter storms create a higher risk of car accidents, hypothermia, frostbite, carbon monoxide poisoning, and heart attacks from overexertion,” the TDEM website warned.
Officials said individuals should ensure they insulate their homes, build emergency kits and invest in a propane stove to use outdoors in preparation for the storm.
Emergency kits should include water and food for family and pets, officials said. It is recommended households have at least three days worth of nonperishable food items and a gallon of water per person and pet per day.
Update: Tuesday, Feb. 1 8:37 a.m.
“Cold weather is impacting our area,” said Keith Rhodes, Regional Executive of the American Red Cross of North Texas. “Whether trying to keep your home warm or having to be outside in the coldest hours, you can follow these steps to keep your home and family safe.”
Heat home safely
To reduce the risk of heating related fires, the Red Cross recommends:
• Keep children, pets and things that can burn (paper, matches, bedding, furniture, clothing, carpets, and rugs) at least three feet away from heating equipment;
• Place space heaters on level, hard and nonflammable surfaces (such as ceramic tile floors), not on rugs, carpets or near bedding or drapes;
• Plug power cords directly into outlets – never into an extension cord;
• Never leave a fire in the fireplace unattended and use a glass or metal fire screen to keep fire and embers in the fireplace;
• Never use a cooking range or oven to heat the home;
• Turn off portable space heaters whenever leaving the room or going to sleep.
Water pipe safety
Protect pipes from freezing by taking the following precautions.:
• Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage;
• Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Be sure to move any harmful cleaners and household chemicals up out of the reach of children;
• Let the cold water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes. Running water through the pipe – even at a trickle – helps prevent pipes from freezing;
• Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature both during the day and at night;
• Temporarily suspending the use of lower nighttime temperatures may incur a higher heating bill, but it can prevent a much more costly repair job if pipes freeze and burst;
• If going away during cold weather, leave the heat set to a temperature no lower than 55° F.
How to help pipes thaw:
◦ Likely places for frozen pipes include against exterior walls or where your water service enters your home through the foundation;
◦ Keep the faucet open, and the frozen pipe and the frozen area begins to melt and water will begin to flow through the frozen area. Running water through the pipe will help melt ice in the pipe;
◦ Apply heat to the section of pipe using an electric heating pad wrapped around the pipe, an electric hair dryer, a portable space heater (kept away from flammable materials) or by wrapping pipes with towels soaked in hot water. Do not use a blowtorch, kerosene or propane heater, charcoal stove, or other open flame device;
◦ Apply heat until full water pressure is restored. If you can’t thaw the pipe, call a licensed plumber;
◦ Check all other faucets to find out if you have additional frozen pipes. If one pipe freezes, others may freeze, too.
Staying safe
• Check on neighbors, especially elderly people living alone, people with disabilities and children;
• Bring pets indoors. If they can’t come inside, make sure they have enough shelter to keep them warm and that they can get to unfrozen water;
• Ramps, bridges and overpasses freeze before roadways. Use caution when traveling;
• Follow recommendations from the National Weather Service as well as the State of Texas.
People can download the Red Cross Emergency App for instant access to weather alerts for their area and where loved ones live. Expert medical guidance and a hospital locator are included in the First Aid App in case travelers encounter any mishaps. Both apps are available to download for free in app stores or at redcross.org/apps.
