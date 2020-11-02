A Gainesville State School employee who tested positive for the coronavirus last week is on the mend, according to Texas Juvenile Justice Department spokesman Brian Sweany.
“... I'm told the staff member remains home and is feeling significantly better,” Sweany said Monday afternoon, Nov. 2.
The woman works in the Human Resources Department in the administration building of the juvenile detention facility and tested positive Friday, Oct. 30, he said.
Sweany said Friday evening that the agency believes she had no contact with the facility's youth. The staffer's last day on campus was Thursday, Oct. 29, he said.
Coronavirus symptoms typically appear within 14 days of exposure, according to health officials.
The last staffer to test positive was confirmed Oct. 5, according to an archived Register report. He was a member of the inspector general's staff. The employee was medically cleared to return to work Oct. 21, Sweany said.
Since the start of the pandemic, the state facility on Farm-to-Market Road 678 has had 13 employees test positive for the coronavirus. All but the most recent case have been confirmed recovered.
A total of 13 youth have also tested positive since the pandemic, according to archived Register reports. They have all recovered.
Gainesville State School has 109 incarcerated youth and 257 employees.
Through Friday, there were 95 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County, according to a tally released by county officials. A dozen of those cases were hospitalized.
A total of 777 cases have been recorded, counting active, recovered and fatal cases.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
