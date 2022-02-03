Feb. 3, 2022, 2:10 p.m.
The Gainesville area has been quiet Thursday, with no major incidents or accidents to speak of. Retailers that did open for business appeared to have few cars in their parking lots and traffic was slow and sparse all across town.
Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips told the Register that his officers haven't run into any big problems to speak of.
Cooke County Judge Steve Starnes reported much the same. He said he's not aware of any power outages or problems on county roads; in fact, unless conditions worse considerable overnight, he intends to reopen county offices Friday.
Feb. 3, 2022, 9:20 A.M.
A winter storm warming remains in in effect Thursday for Cooke and surrounding counties, thanks to the large weather system that brought in arctic air to mix with a moist, low pressure front.
The arrival of cold winds, rain and sleet that blew into the area overnight and turned into snow before sunrise forced North Central Texas College and all local independent school districts to cancel classes through Friday.
State and federal roads were slick Thursday, despite several passes by trucks with brining tanks; however, TxDOT are running 12-hour-crews to keep the vehicles out of the roads. County and Gainesville city streets are also slick, but main thoroughfares are passable at slow speeds – at least until they start to refreeze again by early Friday, when temperatures fall back into the teens.
No serious accidents or emergencies have been reported to the Register, as of 9:15 a.m. Thursday, nor are there any reports widespread power outages in Cooke County or the rest of North Texas.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued a winter weather watch Wednesday. The agency insisted it is taking action to ensure grid reliability ahead of the expected high energy demand for the duration of this week’s winter storm.
“ERCOT is using all the tools available to manage the grid effectively during this winter weather,” said Interim CEO Brad Jones in a news release. “ERCOT will deploy all the resources and aggressively implement the tools available to us to manage the grid reliably during this winter weather.”
ERCOT officials reiterated that it has implemented several reforms to improve grid reliability after a deadly and costly winter storm last February left millions of Texans without heat or water for days in subfreezing temperatures.
Those reforms include inspecting generating units and transmission and distribution facilities for weatherization to comply with new PUC requirements; requiring CEO attestations of weather readiness; assessing on-site fuel supplies; and performing unannounced testing of generation resources, among others.
“While grid conditions remain strong with enough capacity, our weather forecasts show there is potential for significant frozen precipitation behind this week’s cold front,” said Jones. “With frozen precipitation there is always a chance for local outages caused by things like ice on wires or fallen tree limbs. These local outages are not related to the amount of available electricity generated and put on the grid.”
Abbott and state agency leaders assured residents Texas is prepared for the incoming weather but urged stay home during the storm as driving conditions may become “treacherous.”
“We urge all Texans to proceed with great caution as you choose to travel about the region, knowing that different regions will be facing different challenges on roadways,” Abbott said.
Texans can view up to date road conditions at www.drivetexas.org. The Texas Division of Emergency Management also has a list of warming centers on its website at www.tdem.texas.gov should anyone lose heat.
Wednesday, Feb. 2, 6 p.m.
Cooke County braced Wednesday for sleet, snow and ice, nearly a year to the day after a major ice storm shut down Texas.
Local conditions worsened slowly during the day Wednesday, as rain and sleet crept into Cooke County ahead of temperatures plunging into the teens.
Freezing rain was expected by early Wednesday night. The mix was to turn into snow by daybreak Thursday. Wind gusts up to 30 mph are expected and a quarter-inch of ice is possible.
Snow and sleet accumulations of up to three inches were forecast for Thursday, with flurries continuing into Friday and temperatures dropping into the teens.
Gainesville was the only district to call off classes for Thursday and Friday as the Register went to press Wednesday, but several more cancellations were expected.
North Central Texas College announced Wednesday afternoon that all of its campuses will close through Friday.
Cooke County Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher was busy Wednesday working with the county’s two hospitals, as well as Valley View, Muenster, Callisburg, Lindsay and the counties’ volunteer fire departments to make certain each prepared as best they could for whatever the weather turned out to be.
“You can’t stop it, so you need to be ready to deal with as much as you can … that’s all we can do,” said Fletcher.
Falling trees and downed power lines were one area of concern, as they can block roads and knock out power.
Fletcher said Cooke County officials would be especially vigilant for those two problems, as they can delay EMS response times and affect home health patients.
TxDOT
State highway crews were also busy Wednesday.
“In the Gainesville area the main lanes of I-35 were pretreated with brine. The bridges and overpasses were included as usual. Other lesser volume highways had bridges and overpasses treated. Pretreating the main lanes of our highest volume freeways is done when a storm system is expected to dump large amounts of snow in a relatively short amount of time,” according to a statement from TxDOT.
Two large tanker trucks were deployed to spread brine quickly on US 287, I-44, and I-35.
Crews finished pretreatment Wednesday, then started 12-hour, around the clock shifts at all TxDOT offices.
Power grid questions
While Texans prepared for the storm’s arrival, people wondered if the state’s power grid is better prepared that it was last year.
Gainesville City Manager Barry Sullivan explained Tuesday that that is a state issue, not local.
“That is a state ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) issue,” said Sullivan. “We do not own the grid, and we don’t do anything with the grid.”
Heavy electricity demand during last year’s snowstorm caused power outages that lasted days, but utilities and state officials have said improvements have been made and Texas is more prepared.
“The state legislature tells you we have nothing to worry about,” said Sullivan. “But anywhere that you have ice and you have trees over power lines or you have ice hanging on power lines, just because you don’t have the mass, doesn’t mean you’re not going to be without power: ice can bring a power line down.”
Much of the concern of last year’s power outages was over rolling blackouts that left people in the dark for days, while others were seldom in the dark.
“Once they rotated off, they couldn’t get it back on, and we have zero control of that at a local level,” said Sullivan. “We don’t own the power grid, and we have no regulation over them.”
ERCOT announced Wednesday that the state’s power generation capacity should be up to the challenge of this storm.
“While grid conditions remain strong with enough capacity, our weather forecasts show there is potential for significant frozen precipitation behind this week’s cold front,” said Brad Jones, ERCOT’s interim CEO.
“With frozen precipitation there is always a chance for local outages caused by things like ice on wires or fallen tree limbs.
“These local outages are not related to the amount of available electricity generated and put on the grid. Texans should contact their utility in the event they experience a localized outage.”
Watch www.gainesvilleregister.com and the Register’s FaceBook page for regular updates.
Residents should also monitor KGAF and school districts’ FaceBook pages for up-to-date information.
Wednesday, Feb. 2, 8:48 a.m.
Local conditions will worsen slowly during the day Wednesday, with snow and ice expected to blow into Cooke County by Thursday morning.
According to the National Weather Service, rain is expect to turn to sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain, by early Wednesday night. The mix will turn to snow by daybreak Thursday. Wind gusts up to 30 mph are expected and a quarter-inch of ice is possible.
Snow and sleet accumulations of up to two inches are also forecast during the day Thursday. Snow flurries should continue into early Friday, with temperatures dropping into the teens.
Tuesday, Feb. 1, 8 p.m.
While Texans prepare for the cold front coming in Wednesday and Thursday, people wonder if the state's power grid is better prepared.
Gainesville City Manager Barry Sullivan explained Tuesday that that is a state issue, not local.
“That is a state ERCOT issue,” said Sullivan. “We do not own the grid, and we don’t do anything with the grid.”
Heavy electricity demand during last year’s snowstorm caused power outages that lasted days, but utilities and state officials have said improvements have been made and Texas is more prepared.
“The state legislature tells you we have nothing to worry about,” said Sullivan. “But anywhere that you have ice and you have trees over power lines or you have ice hanging on power lines, just because you don’t have the mass, doesn’t mean you’re going to be without power: ice can bring a power line down.”
Much of the concern of last year’s power outages was over rolling blackouts that left people in the dark for days, while others were seldom in the dark.
“Once they rotated off, they couldn’t get it back on, and we have zero control of that at a local level,” said Sullivan. “We don’t own the power grid, and we have no regulation over them.”
Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 3:00 p.m.
Locals are bracing for a big winter blast Monday, nearly a year to the day after another storm froze and shut down Cooke County and most of the rest of Texas.
The spring-like weather of the last few days will give way Tuesday night to rain, then plunging temperatures and the likelihood of ice and snow Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures are expected to drop from the mid-60s Tuesday down to single digits by the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
The exact form and amount of precipitation is yet to be determined, but county officials have their eyes fixed firmly on the skies.
“We’re in kind of in a wait and see mode now,” said Cooke County Judge Steve Starnes, who added that Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher is giving Starnes and other county officials updates every two hours on developments.
Some public events had been cancelled as lunchtime Monday, including Thursday's county election forum hosted the Republican Women's Club (see related story).
Watch www.gainesvilleregister.com and the Register’s FaceBook page for regular updates on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
‘… Icing may develop’
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking the makings of a large winter storm which is forecast to spread a plowable snow and significant icing from the central and southern Rockies to parts of the Northeast this week.
“Depending on the exact track of the storm, an extended zone of icing may develop from central Texas extending through the Ohio Valley. Areas like Dallas, Little Rock and Indianapolis could be under a significant ice threat around the middle of this week,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Joe Bauer said.
Winter and spring will be duking it out across the middle of the nation right around the time Punxsutawney Phil makes his highly anticipated forecast on Feb. 2, Groundhog Day.
2,000 miles
The clash of seasons will commence as a fresh wave of Arctic air dives southward into the northern Plains and warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico surges northward.
The snow and ice could extend along an approximate 2,000-mile-long swath of the country It is expected to break out as early as Tuesday night from Colorado and New Mexico to Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. By Wednesday night, the storm is expected to spread farther south and east into Texas, Arkansas, and part of the lower Ohio Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.