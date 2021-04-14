2:50 P.M. Gainesville Independent School District spokeswoman Leslie Crutsinger said "the one and only suspect is now in police custody." She said the lockdown at Gainesville Junior High School has been removed and all students and staff are safe.
******
2:25 p.m. update:Gainesville Police Department confirmed they have a suspect in custody related to a manhunt for a person who Burleson police say may have killed a woman during a carjacking and shot a Burleson officer multiple times during a traffic stop earlier today, Wednesday, April 14.
GPD asks that everyone stay clear in the area of 800 South Weaver Street and Shadowood Lane.
******
Gainesville Independent School District officials sent the following to parents:
"The GJH campus is currently in a lock down. The Gainesville PD are currently in the area searching for a person of interest involved in criminal activity who may be in the area. When the area is deemed safe and the lock down is removed we will send another message."
When the lock down is lifted the post will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.