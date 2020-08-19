A deadly argument just west of Muenster between two brothers has resulted in the arrest of 37-year-old Dillon Matthew Sicking.
Sicking was arraigned Wednesday morning, Aug. 19, on a first-degree murder charge by Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Jody Henry. Henry set Sicking’s bond at $1 million, according to a press release issued Wednesday afternoon by Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert. As of press time, Sicking remained in custody at the Cooke County Jail.
At 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of County Road 300 in Cooke County.
Upon first responder arrival, officials determined that an adult male, identified as Sicking’s 34-year-old brother Nathan Clay Sicking, had been struck by a blast from a 12-gauge shotgun.
He was taken to Muenster Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Gilbert said Nathan Sicking was shot in the “upper body.” He said how many times he had been shot will be determined after an autopsy by a medical examiner.
The preliminary investigation revealed that an argument between the two brothers led to the fatal shooting, according to the release.
Gilbert said the two lived next door to each other and “it appears at this time it [the shooting] was in Dillon’s yard.”
Dillon Sicking did not have any wounds from the altercation, according to Gilbert.
He could face up to life in prison if convicted of the murder charge.
There had been no previous calls out to either of the men’s homes, the sheriff said.
Dillon Sicking has three previous charges from the CCSO — two for public intoxication in 2006 and one for assault causing bodily injury family violence in 2016, Gilbert said. The PI charges were Class C misdemeanors and the assault charge was a Class A misdemeanor, he said.
The investigation into the reported homicide is ongoing.
