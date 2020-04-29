UPDATED: Commissioners approve opening businesses at 50%

FULL REPORT 5:58 p.m.:

Members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court unanimously agreed Wednesday morning, April 29, to allow businesses to open up at 50% occupancy on Friday, May 1.

The decision came following Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, which goes into effect Friday, to start reopening Texas in phases. Last month, many businesses statewide were deemed “non-essential” and ordered to close to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

If a county has five or fewer active cases of the coronavirus, it is allowed to have businesses open at 50% capacity instead of 25% capacity in phase one of Abbott’s plan to restart the state’s economy.

The county has three active positive cases of coronavirus and five recovered, the Cooke County COVID-19 Joint Information Center announced Wednesday.

According to the JIC, 303 county residents have been tested for the virus as of noon Wednesday. Of those, 281 are negative and 14 are pending results. It takes two to three days for test results to come back after lab specimens are sent.

County statistics include residents of Cooke County only. Two health care workers who are employed in Cooke County but don’t reside here had tested positive earlier for the new coronavirus, the Register previously reported. Results from Cooke County residents tested in other counties aren’t reported to Cooke County unless a positive result comes back.

Should the county double its case load by today, Thursday, April 30, then businesses that reopen Friday must limit occupancy to no more than 25%, Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said.

Abbott’s stay-at-home order is set to expire today. It only allowed what the state deemed “essential” businesses, such as grocery stores, to remain open.

Businesses in Texas which may reopen with limited occupancy on Friday include retail establishments, restaurants, movie theaters and malls. Museums and libraries may open, as well, but they must keep hands-on exhibits closed, Abbott said in a press conference Monday, April 27.

Bars, salons and gyms must remain closed for now, according to Abbott. However, he did say Monday that he hopes to allow those facilities to reopen in mid-May.

Commissioners expressed their concerns over “mom and pop shops” not being able to reopen to provide haircuts to the community during an emergency-called meeting Wednesday inside the Commissioners’ Courtroom at the Cooke County Courthouse in downtown Gainesville.

Brinkley said he has reached out to the governor’s office, as well as to State Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, with his concerns about the continued closure of cosmetology-related businesses.

Brinkley said Springer agreed there were “safe ways to do it.”

County officials encourage residents to contact the governor’s office to voice their concerns.

“Let them know it can be done in a responsible way because there is ways to do it,” Brinkley said of reopening hair salons and barber shops.

Members of the court advise residents and businesses alike to continue to practice good hygiene, such as washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“I think it’s important that we note that this isn’t the end of the story as far as this virus is concerned,” Brinkley said. “We’re still going to be dealing with it for the foreseeable future so people need to take precautions as things start opening back up because it’s those precautions that will allow things to continue to open up more as we progress into summer. I think that’s something important we all need to be mindful of.”

Should the county have an influx of cases while businesses are at 50% occupancy, “there’s three events that would trigger an automatic reversion to the 25%,” Brinkley said.

He said the county would either have to have “two to three positive tests each day for a week and a half,” have three positive tests per 1,000 residents or a hospital surge capacity at less than 15%.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest population estimate, 41,257 people live in Cooke County.

After meeting in closed session for a little more than an hour, members of the court also agreed to modify the county’s public health emergency declaration for COVID-19 to mirror Abbott’s most recent executive order.

Members of the court approved spending about $13,500 in security enhancements to put up permanent glass fixtures around some of the county offices that have high pedestrian traffic, as well. Those offices include the Cooke County District Clerk’s Office, the Cooke County Clerk’s Office, the Tax Assessor-Collector office and the library, according to Brinkley.

“It’s a good health and safety item,” Precinct 4 Commissioner Leon Klement said.

Brinkley said the fixtures will be installed “as soon as possible.”

County facilities will remain open by appointment only until at least May 18, when phase two of the governor’s plan is expected to begin, according to county officials.

COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.

ORIGINAL 9:33 a.m.:

