11:27 a.m. Saturday, April 3: Thirty-five-year-old Adrian Gainus of Dallas was the driver of the Toyota who was killed in Friday's crash, according to Texas Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Mark Tackett.
6:55 p.m. update: All lanes are open. The highway was closed for more than four hours, according to Texas Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Mark Tackett.
Lanes of traffic on northbound I-35 near the U.S. Highway 82 bridge remain closed this evening, Friday, April 2, after a fatal crash earlier today, according to Texas Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Mark Tackett.
Tackett said the crash occurred around 2:12 p.m. He said the driver of a Toyota passenger vehicle was traveling on the northbound service road and lost control of the car. The driver, who has yet to be identified, struck a curb and went across both lanes of the service road, went backwards, slid down an embankment and across I-35. The driver then hit a concrete barrier and went back into the main lanes of traffic on the interstate where the Toyota was struck by a motor home, Tackett said.
The driver of the Toyota died.
