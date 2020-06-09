FULL REPORT 4:49 p.m.:
Gainesville High School tried all it could to have its prom, according to GHS Principal David Glancy.
The event had been pushed back several times and was scheduled for June 20 at the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St. but it was officially canceled Tuesday morning, June 9.
Glancy said due to the recent coronavirus pandemic that forced social distancing, it became clear prom couldn’t take place.
“It is 50% capacity and it’s normally a junior-senior prom, but we didn’t think we could meet that capacity,” Glancy said. “Even if we limited it to just seniors, we would be above that 50% capacity. We were holding out hope that we could keep it, but it’s just too risky and we had to cancel. We know the students are already graduated and as the summer goes, some of them move off, so we had to make a call.”
There were 185 seniors at Gainesville High School and 191 juniors this year, GISD spokeswoman Leslie Crutsinger said. It wasn’t clear how many prom tickets were sold.
Glancy said there was constant inquiries about prom and that he was asked about it every day.
“My response was we’re going to try to get it in, but if it was today, we wouldn’t have it,” Glancy said. “Safety of the kids is our main consideration of what we do. The safety of our kids comes first, kindergarten through 12. That’s of the upmost importance for us. It may seem like our decisions were conservative, but we’re just trying to keep our kids safe.”
Glancy and GISD Superintendent DesMontes Stewart had constant conversations about the prom and were always holding out hope it could go on.
“We talk about it every day and we really wanted them to have the opportunity,” Glancy said. “Our third date was June 20 and we had two prior dates before this. This is the second time we pushed it back and we couldn’t push it back any further.”
The prom had been originally scheduled for April 18 and postponed to May 23, then June 20. Along with the capacity problems, there were too many hoops to jump through, in Glancy’s opinion.
“We thought it would be one last chance with June 20 and you have to prepare for it,” Glancy said. “Girls have to get their dresses; guys have to get their tuxes and you have to decorate. The more you push it back the less likely it becomes.”
Now that the final decision has been made, Glancy said it’s tough to accept.
“It was really difficult because prom is one of the highlights,” Glancy said. “We were really happy to get some graduation in and we wanted to cap it off with the prom. It’s one last opportunity to see their friends before they go off into different directions. You want to make the right decisions for your students and we wanted to do what was right for our students, our community and our school.”
In his conversations with people involved with the decision and the students, Glancy said it was a 50-50 split between people disappointed and people that are ready to move on from it.
“They understand the decisions that are being made,” Glancy said. “It affects everybody. Everybody’s lives have been disrupted and they understand what we’re trying to make. I think the superintendent procuring the graduation setting was really great. Everybody enjoyed that. We got tremendous feedback. It was really cool. It was kind of a good way to cap it all off. When you do things like that, you see that the administration is doing all it can with the students’ interests in mind.”
Moving forward, Glancy said he feels like the time away from the students and school will motivate them to have a great school year beginning in August.
“I think going into next year, that it motivates us,” Glancy said. “We really miss our kids and our students. Our students really miss Gainesville High School as well. When we finally do get back, it will be the thing that pushes us forward and gets us off to a great start. We can’t wait to have our students back. We’re already planning now.”
