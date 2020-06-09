FULL REPORT 4:58 p.m.:
A fight between a mother and father near Fairview Cemetery in Gainesville has authorities searching for a missing 4-month-old girl.
Early Tuesday morning, June 9, an Amber Alert was issued for Lyrik Aliyana Brown. She was last seen wearing a yellow onesie with hearts and flowers Monday evening, June 8, in the 700 block of North Howeth Street, according to law enforcement.
The baby is reportedly 15 pounds with a birthmark behind her right knee.
According to a press release from the Gainesville Police Department, officers responded to the Howeth Street block around 9 p.m. Monday for a disturbance.
Upon arrival, officers spoke to an 18-year-old Gainesville resident, the mother of the reported missing child. She told police she was riding in a gray 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with her boyfriend, identified as Jeremy Brown, and their daughter.
The release states that she and Brown got into an argument that escalated to a physical altercation. The woman told police she was able to get out of the Volkswagen during the alleged attack.
“Brown had also gotten out of the vehicle and continued the assault,” the release says.
After the reported assault, police said Brown got back into the vehicle and left the scene with the baby girl inside.
The woman sustained minor injuries from the reported assault and was treated and released, according to GPD spokeswoman Belva McClinton.
Officers searched for the vehicle and suspect, the press release indicates. Police said information was later obtained that Brown wished to harm himself.
An Amber Alert was issued and a warrant was obtained for the arrest of Brown, according to the release from McClinton.
Brown is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 181 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was reportedly last seen wearing khaki shorts and a black shirt with a Chicago Bulls decal and black and white Nike shoes.
Brown is reported to be driving the Jetta with a temporary Texas tag of 55432B6.
Law enforcement officials believed the infant to be in grave or immediate danger as of Tuesday morning.
As of press time Tuesday, the girl had not been found.
The investigation into the case is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact GPD by calling 940-668-7777 or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at 940-612-0000.
