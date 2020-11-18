A 33-year-old Valley View man remained hospitalized Wednesday, Nov. 18, after a fatal single-vehicle crash he was in earlier this week.
Texas Highway Patrol Sgt. Mark Tackett said the crash that killed 19-year-old Valley View resident Susan Deaton occurred at 2:48 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16. Deaton was driving a 2007 Ford Expedition north on Farm-to-Market Road 2071 about six miles south of Gainesville at an unsafe speed while trying to negotiate a curve to the left, said Tackett, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The vehicle ended up exiting the east side of the roadway, “entered a side skid and then began to roll,” he said.
Both Deaton and the passenger, 33-year-old Valley View resident Kevin Thompson, were ejected from the Ford, Tackett said.
Neither were wearing seat belts, he said.
Deaton was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Carroll Johnson.
Thompson was taken to Medical City Denton where he remained in the Intensive Care Unit as of press time Wednesday, said a hospital representative.
