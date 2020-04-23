FULL REPORT 2:52 p.m.:
A 61-year-old woman remained in custody at the Cooke County Jail on Thursday, April 23, after being arrested earlier in the week on a charge that she killed her husband, Sheriff Terry Gilbert said.
On Tuesday, April 21, Sheryl Renee Holley reportedly called for emergency medical services to come to her home on Turpen Hill Drive in northeast Cooke County.
Around 8:30 p.m., officials with the Cooke County Sheriff's Office arrived at Holley's home. An investigation revealed 62-year-old Randal Holley had been injured, Gilbert said.
Randal Holley was taken to Texoma Medical Center in Denison by Cooke County EMS personnel for his injuries where he died shortly after arriving, according to Gilbert.
His wife was arrested on a first-degree felony murder charge and taken to the county jail.
Since the murder is under investigation, Gilbert said Thursday that he could not release what type of injuries Randal Holley had or if any weapons were involved in the alleged crime.
As of press time Thursday, law enforcement believed no other people were inside the Holleys’ home Tuesday evening.
There's no previous call history to the Holleys’, according to Gilbert. Sheryl Holley does not have a past criminal history.
Cooke County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Carroll Johnson set Sheryl Holley's bond at $350,000 on Wednesday, April 22, according to Gilbert.
Sheryl Holley faces up to 99 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted of the first-degree murder charge.
ORIGINAL 11:41 a.m.:
