FULL REPORT 5:24 p.m.:

An Era High School science teacher facing child sex charges remained in custody at the Cooke County Jail late Thursday afternoon, May 7, in lieu of bonds totaling $40,000.

Jorge L. Ramirez-Ramirez, a 25-year-old Gainesville resident, turned himself in to authorities Wednesday evening, May 6, after an investigation by the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office led law enforcement to obtain two probable cause warrants for his arrest, according to Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert’s news release issued shortly after noon Thursday.

Ramirez-Ramirez was booked into the county jail on charges of possession of child pornography and online solicitation of a minor. Both charges are third-degree felonies. His bond was set at $20,000 per charge by Cooke County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Carroll Johnson, Gilbert said.

A news release issued by Era Independent School District Superintendent Jeremy Thompson states the district reported the “serious misconduct and suspicious activity” of Ramirez-Ramirez to law enforcement. The report was made to the CCSO on Monday, May 4, Gilbert’s release indicates.

“At Era ISD, our top priority is developing tomorrow’s leaders in a safe environment that promotes the health and well-being of its students and community,” a statement from the district says. “…At this time, our understanding is that the events leading to this arrest do not directly involve any Era ISD student.”

Ramirez-Ramirez taught high school science — chemistry, physics and drones — according to Thompson.

The teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending a full investigation by law enforcement, the release from Thompson says.

“Again, we have a responsibility to the students and parents of Era and hope the actions we took prove to how committed we are to their safety and well-being,” the Era ISD release says.

According to Era ISD’s website, Era is a rural agricultural community about 11 miles southwest of Gainesville and about 30 miles north and west of Denton. Era ISD encompasses roughly 155 square miles and serves several other small communities, including Leo, Myra, Prairie Point and Rosston. The district is a single campus school district serving grades K-12.

Thompson said prior to the coronavirus closures, there were around 482 students enrolled in the district.

The investigation into Ramirez-Ramirez is ongoing, Gilbert said.

Authorities encourage any student or parent who may have information about Ramirez-Ramirez to contact the CCSO at 940-665-3471.

If convicted of either charge, Ramirez-Ramirez could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine not to exceed $10,000.

ORIGINAL 12:05 p.m.:

The sheriff said in a news release Thursday that the investigation into allegations against Ramirez-Ramirez is underway.