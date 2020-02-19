Full report 2:28 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20:
Valley View mayor and Gainesville attorney Joshua “Josh” Brinkley is facing at least one third-degree felony charge after he was accused of forging signatures on government documents.
Brinkley, 40, was arrested on a forgery charge at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, in the 400 block of North Commerce Street during a traffic stop by the Gainesville Police Department, according to police.
Brinkley's law office is at 419 N. Commerce St.
Brinkley stayed overnight at the Cooke County Jail. He bailed out around 10:40 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, after Municipal Judge Chris Cypert set his bond at $10,000, Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert said.
“The past few years, and especially the past few months, have been extremely difficult for me, both personally and professionally,” Brinkley said in a statement he gave to the Register on Thursday afternoon. “Mistakes were made. As I work to remake my life, I ask for your prayers, and for prayers for my family and friends and anyone that might have been impacted by my mistakes.”
On Feb. 10, a GPD officer met with a 63-year-old man from Lindsay who had hired Brinkley to represent him in an oil and gas matter, according to Brinkley's probable cause affidavit. The man told police that Brinkley forged his signature on a sale and gas lease document dated Oct. 26, 2017, in order to prevent a civil trial scheduled in the 235th District Court that Halloween. The man also reported to the officer that his name was forged on a general release and settlement agreement dated Oct. 27, 2017.
The man told police he does not allow anyone to sign his name on any documentation.
Brinkley's affidavit shows the sale and gas lease document was notarized by a former secretary of his. When the secretary was asked about this document, she told police the signature was not hers and she did not notarize the document for Brinkley or the client. She told police she does not allow anyone to sign her name or use her notary stamp. In addition, she told police she was employed by Brinkley as a full-time clerk working out of the Sullivant Law Firm, 209 S. Dixon St., in October 2017. She alleged she and Brinkley were the only two with access to the notary stamp.
Brinkley was contacted by police Feb. 11. He did not deny forging the Lindsay resident's signature, records show.
Police recently concluded a similar investigation into Brinkley, according to an affidavit. “By Brinkley's own admission, the forgery was committed in order to prevent a civil trial” in Denton County, the affidavit shows.
That case involved a 48-year-old woman from Pilot Point who hired Brinkley to represent her over a civil dispute with a contractor, according to a news release from GPD. Officers met with the 48-year-old Dec. 13, 2019.
Records show Brinkley is believed to have signed the notary’s signature at his law office on North Commerce Street.
Brinkley, a Valley View resident, has been mayor of the southern Cooke County community since 2017 when he beat incumbent Allen Cathey by 89 votes, according to a previous report in the Register.
He also served on the Valley View Independent School District's Board of Trustees from 2006 to 2018, according to Valley View ISD business manager Lori Huber.
Brinkley is the brother of Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley.
Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips said Thursday his department only needed one warrant to arrest Brinkley. However, four counts of forgery— two on each case — are expected to be filed with the Cooke County District Attorney's Office, Phillips said.
The State Bar of Texas Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel and the Texas Attorney General's Office have been contacted about the cases, police said.
Brinkley could face two to 10 years in prison if convicted of a third-degree felony, according to the Texas Penal Code.
***
11:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20:
Brinkley posted bail around 10:40 a.m., according to Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert.
***
9:25 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20:
A $10,000 bond was set this morning. Brinkley, a Gainesville-based attorney, remains in custody.
***
Original 11:11 p.m. Feb. 19:
Valley View Mayor Joshua "Josh" Brinkley is in custody at the Cooke County Jail on a third-degree felony charge.
Brinkley, 40, was booked into jail today, Wednesday, Feb. 19, on a charge of forgery on a government document, according to county jail records.
No bond had been set as of 11:14 p.m. Wednesday, jail records show.
Brinkley has served as the southern Cooke County city's mayor since 2017 when he beat incumbent Allen Cathey by 89 votes, according to a previous report in the Register.
Additional details will be posted as they become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.