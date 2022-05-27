Cooke County officials weighed in this week with their thoughts about the tragic murders of 19 children and two teachers Tuesday in Uvalde.
“I’m just at a loss for words, you know, especially in light of hearing about yesterday’s school shooting. It definitely has kept me up last night you know, because the grim reality is that could have been anywhere you know, that could have been Gainesville, that could have been Nocona, that could have been Era, Lindsay. And so it really tugs on our hearts as superintendents, because we’re charged not only with educating the minds of the future, but we’re also charged with protecting our most precious assets and that’s our kids,” said DesMontes Stewart, superintendent of Gainesville Independent School District (GISD).
“Me personally, being the father of three girls, it’s hard to put my emotion into words, being that many of those families got up in the morning and wished their youngsters well, took them off to school or send them off to school, not knowing that that will be the last day that they will see their children alive,” Stewart added in a Wednesday interview with the Register.
Stewart said security at GISD buildings is an ongoing priority.
“Even prior to this situation, safety and security has been one of my major focuses, even before this most recent school shooting. Many of those items were outlined in our last bond election, as far as trying to do some things to try to help upgrade our security on our campuses,” he said. “So what we’re doing now is using our limited resources as a district to take care of those items, whether it’s secure vestibules or new camera systems, the door locking mechanisms: we’re going to be taking a hard look at all of that. The downside to that is number one, it takes money, and so, we’re going to have to plan this students and retaking buildings.
Training
North Central Texas College Police Chief Nicole Shaw the county’s public safety agencies conduct drills to prepare for active shooter situations, such as the one in Uvalde. She and Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips said they were planning for another one when the Uvalde attack happened.
“You don’t want to meet someone when the event’s happening,” said Shaw. “You know, you want to be friends. You want to make friends way before that. So that’s why we do that.”
Students are allowed to carry guns on the NCTC campus, per state law. Shaw said there haven’t been any threats of gun violence on her watch, but there are times when her officers are called in by instructors concerned about students carrying firearms.
“We would rather err on the side of caution at all times,” Shaw explained. “So if an instructor comes to me and one of my officers and has a problem with anyone for any reason, we work with that instructor. ‘What do you want to happen? Like what? You see this person way more than we do. How do you want to go about and handle this?’” Teachers and students are briefed on how to handle active shooter situations, Shaw said. Each classroom has a small kit mounted next to the door with a metal doorstop. That stop has a special slot in the floor for quick installation. Once it’s in place, Shaw said the door won’t open or close. People in the room then need to turn off lights, close the window shades and rely on the block walls and solid door to protect them.
Solutions?
Gov. Greg Abbott and other leading Texas Republicans, including State Sen. Drew Springer (R-Muenster), insisted Wednesday that stepped up gun control laws weren’t the answer.
“They have it (gun control) in Chicago and New York … it doesn’t stop the bad doers from gaining access to guns,” Springer told the Register. “I think it comes back to that we don’t have enough access to mental health. We’re not identifying people that are showing signs. We put $115 million in this last (legislative) session for schools and just general mental health.”
