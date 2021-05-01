Valley View Independent School District
Seat 7
Alan Kassen: 32
Sara Glascock : 45
*total unofficial results- all results are unofficial until canvassed
Bobby Gene Ritchie, of Gainesville, at age 65, passed away at Medical City of Denton on April 21, 2021. He was born May 1, 1955 to Malcolm and Wanda (Briggs) Ritchie in Gainesville. Bobby loved to go fishing, building furniture, and playing with his grandkids and great-grandkids. Mr. Ritchie…
Funeral services for Judy Glenn, 66, of Gainesville, are scheduled for 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Roslyn Eugster officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. on …
