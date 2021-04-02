Valley View Mayor John Fortenberry is dead.
Fortenberry died at 10:30 a.m. today, Friday, April 2, at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton after battling a brief illness, his daughter, Paige Cooney confirmed. He was 81.
Graveside services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, April 5, at Valley View Cemetery, Cooney said. There will be no visitation. However, there will be individual viewing from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday at DeBerry Funeral Home, 2025 W. University, in Denton.
Flowers can be sent to the funeral home and cards to P.O. Box 284, Valley View TX 76272.
Fortenberry was serving as the city’s mayor pro tem before he was appointed mayor last summer to fill former Mayor Joshua “Josh” Brinkley’s remaining term after he resigned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.