If you haven’t renewed your vehicle’s registration, now is the time.
Wednesday, April 14, is the last day to register your vehicle if you have an expired tag because of the pandemic. Vehicle owners had a temporary waiver on certain title and registration requirements, announced by Gov. Greg Abbott in March 2020, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. That will end at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday with no grace period.
After Wednesday, law enforcement may begin issuing citations to motorists operating a vehicle without a current registration sticker or current registration receipt, officials said.
Before renewing registration, Texans will need to obtain a passing vehicle inspection, unless the vehicle is exempt from inspection requirements, according to the release.
Cooke County Tax Assessor-Collector Brandy Carr recently said customers can still do their registration through the mail, online or in person. Those who choose to mail need to allow adequate time for mail delivery and processing.
Carr’s office at 112 S. Dixon St. is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. She also said there’s still a drop box available in the Cooke County Courthouse Annex hallway available to the public from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. weekdays.
For those who want to register online, visit www.txdmv.gov.
Carr said last week that she believes there’s already been an increase in traffic at the office. However, she said she feels like most people were still getting their registrations done throughout the year.
In 2019, Carr’s office registered 57,564 vehicles. Last year, 54,943 vehicles were registered, according to TxDMV statistics.
