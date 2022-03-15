A prayer vigil was held Saturday at Gainesville’s Stanford House to pray for the people of Ukraine.
“The idea was brought up at our Democratic Party meeting. We did not want it to be political, so we did not put our name as a sponsor,” said organizer Denny Hook after the vigil. “It just captured my imagination. I felt the connection, like everybody else here did, and wanted to do something.”
The prayer vigil was put together in a short amount of time due to organizers wanting to hold the event as soon as possible.
“I’ve been thinking about it all week, said Hook. “We wanted to do it this Saturday because we don’t know what’s going to happen in two weeks, whether there will be a free Ukraine, so we planned it very quickly.
Nearly 50 people attended, contributing $3,000 to the International Rescue Committee and World Central Kitchen.
“We had a large response, and I’m very appreciative of everyone who came,” said Hook.
As part of the vigil, attendees were asked to pray for the Ukrainian people who chose to stay and fight, those who fled, and those who could not flee.
“I know you’ve probably seen on tv, two and a half million people, mostly
women and children, have left the Ukraine,” Hook said as he called for prayers for the refugees, as well for the people of other countries who have received them.
There were also prayers for Russian soldiers unable to disobey and citizens risking arrest to protest the invasion.
“The image I want to share with you is of a woman giving tea and soup to a Russian soldier, and he’s crying because they let him see his mother on the iPhone, and that reminded me, about the Russian people, most of them don’t really know what’s going on, and if they try to find out or protest, they risk going to jail for 15 years,” said Hook as part of his call to prayer. “The Russian people are not our enemies, and I’m sure many of them don’t want to be where they are.”
Prayers were offered for President Zelensky of Ukraine as he stays and leads his people.
“President Zelensky has proven what a real leader is,” said Hook. “He needs prayer; he needs our support; he needs encouragement; he needs our hearts.”
Another leader was also prayed for, as people were called to pray for Putin to make a change.
“It is hard, but in my tradition we pray for our enemies.” Hook explained.
“We have to pray for them, and hope something changes in his heart. I will pray for his heart to be moved.”
There was also music at the prayer vigil, led by Martha Hagan-Smith, the pastor at Whaley United Methodist Church, and accompanied by Carolyn Hook, Denny Hook’s wife.
Toward the end of the vigil, Hook asked everyone to think of a word or phrase that they would say to the people of Ukraine if they could. When asked to share, while it was said in many different ways, the main thing attendees wished for Ukraine was peace.
