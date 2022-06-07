The Cooke County Fairgrounds hosted a fundraiser Friday night for VISTO. Admission was free and each fish plate was $10. The event featured four bands, a fish fry in partnership with the Gainesville Knights of Columbus and other donations. All told, organizers said the event brought in over $4,900 to benefit the food pantry.
VISTO fundraiser brings in over $4,900
- ANNA BEALL/GDR
