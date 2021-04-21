The Cooke County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster has deactivated.
VOAD members met Monday, April 12th and determined that the services of VOAD would close that week after assisting 50 community members with needs and providing a total of $14,378 due to the winter storms in February, according to a press release from Cooke County United Way.
Assistance for those requesting aid ranged from plumbing issues, electrical repairs, roof repairs, water damage, natural gas issues, financial support and food. Officials said volunteers worked to help assist in resolving issues as quickly as possible while limiting the impact to the client and their living situation.
Organizations that helped volunteer and support VOAD included American Red Cross, Cooke County Emergency Management, Cooke County United Way, The City of Gainesville, Salvation Army, Volunteers in Service to Others and Valley Creek Church, according to the release.
Local businesses provided an extra level of support as the process began. First United Bank was critical in providing access to quick funding, Nortex Communications provided a dedicated telephone line and technical support and VISTO provided space for a computer lab and offices where volunteers could work, officials said. They also oversaw the distribution of dedicated funds that were available to Atmos Energy customers.
Businesses and organizations that donated funds to help assist those in need include Nortex Communications, First United Bank, Muenster State Bank, 4U Credit Union, First United Methodist Church, Second Time Around Resale and a private donor.
VOAD members would like to thank all of those who volunteered to make the process a success. The executive committee members Andrea Grangruth, Linda Jenkinson, Lane Holcomb and Bekki Jones were able to adapt and assist with tasks daily. Navigators Becky Bell, Martha Hagan-Smith, Janet Krupsaw, Amanda Butcher, Laurie Tjosvold, Janet Womack, Karrie Johnston and Linda Jenkinson handled all cases as they were reported, determined appropriate assistance needs and helped the client through the entire process. Brian Scheonhofer designed the Trello process and trained volunteers. Services for repairs were provided by Brian Show, Lane Holcomb, Mark Tjosvold, Richard Womack and Matthew McGhee.
“VOAD could not have assisted everyone that they did if it were not for the generous donor funds, organizations that aided and individual volunteers that offered to help,” Grangruth, the executive director of CCUW, said in the release. “It is amazing to watch how quickly the community comes together to help those in need. The process was extremely successful, and we feel confident in knowing that those who needed assistance received support.”
