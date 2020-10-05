Monday, Oct. 5, is the last day to register to vote if you want to have your voice heard in the upcoming Nov. 3 general election.
Cooke County Tax Assessor-Collector Brandy Carr said Thursday, Oct. 1, that her office at 112 S. Dixon St. will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to accept last-minute voter registrations.
Carr, who also serves as the county’s voter registrar, said all applications or changes to anyone's voter registration must either be submitted to her office or postmarked by Monday to vote in the presidential election.
She also added that her office has seen a “huge uptick in voter applications already.”
“We have over 500 applications to get entered with either new applications or people making changes and updating their name or address,” Carr said Thursday evening.
She said her office had to wait to enter the applications until the Sept. 29 specially called Texas State Senate District 30 election was over.
“One day this week, we received 75 applications,” Carr said. “It was either from people coming in person, through the mail, volunteer deputies dropping off or in our drop box.”
Voters can check their voter registration status online at www.votetexas.gov. Interested parties can also fill out a voter application form on the website. If someone decides to fill out the form online, they must print it out, sign it and mail it to Carr’s office in downtown Gainesville by Monday's postmark deadline.
As of Thursday, there were 26,510 registered voters in Cooke County.
Carr said she advises the public to get out and vote.
“It is one thing to get registered to vote, but actually going to vote is another,” she said. “Please take advantage of the early voting hours that has been extended and set in place to make it easier for voters to get their votes in.”
Early voting for the November general election begins Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex, 112 S. Dixon St.
