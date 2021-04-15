Editor’s note: Answers were copied as they were received.
Starting Monday, April 19, registered voters can start casting ballots for their favorite candidate seeking to serve Ward 2 of the Gainesville City Council.
Incumbent Brandon Eberhart, 43, is being challenged for the seat by Justin Thompson, 26.
Eberhart was appointed in November 2019 to fill the seat vacated by former council member Steve Gordon. If elected, this would be his first full term.
Council seats are two-year terms and are unpaid positions. They meet at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month in the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St.
Early voting will be weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 19 to 27 at the Municipal Building. Election Day is May 1.
The Register sent each candidate a questionnaire and the following are their responses:
Why are you running? If you are currently serving, why do you want to serve a full term?
Eberhart: I am running for this council position first and foremost because I love this town and the people that live here and I believe that I can move the town forward in a direction that is good and benefits everyone. I have the experience, knowledge and heart to help create a great future for Gainesville and all of the people who call this home like I do. I can be trusted to represent the best interests of the community and will always be available to talk and help solve any problems or concerns that anyone has. I am fair and balanced and can make unbiased decisions that benefit all citizens.
Thompson: As a Gainesville native and GHS alumni, Gainesville is my home. Specifically Ward 2 in Gainesville where I spent most of my childhood. I want to make a positive difference in our community. For too long I have watched as fellow classmates, and others return to Gainesville. Instead of excitement to be back in their hometown they were disappointed. Gainesville has over 3,000 students in GISD, and we should be creating a place for our children to raise our grandchildren. As your city councilmen I will make sure we are focusing on growing our communities future, our local businesses and infrastructure, while ensure responsible tax dollar use.
Do you think the city needs to make any changes? If so, what are they and how would you address them?
Eberhart: I think Gainesville is a great place to live but I also believe there is always room for improvement. I think first and foremost should be our continued road and infrastructure improvements.
I would also like to be able to bring in more industry and better jobs and I think our infrastructure will be key to this.
I plan to also work on making Gainesville a tourist destination. I would like to promote our great parks, museum, our fabulous zoo and all of our amazing locally owned places to shop and eat.
I also want to support our local heroes in both the police and fire departments and all of our city employees and make sure they all have what they need to provide the town the great service they always have.
Thompson: The City of Gainesville has a population of around 17,000 residents with the median age of 33. We need to be moving Gainesville into the future for the next generation, for our children. Our infrastructure needs to be updated. I spoke with a woman today who had hurt herself walking to work because of the road/sidewalk hazardous conditions. In addition we should be eager for new businesses to come into Gainesville. Instead I am hearing frustrations from the business community with regards to lack of assistance from the city. Tax abatements have gone to the well-established banking and oil companies and refused to new incoming businesses. We should be moving Gainesville into the future, instead of stuck in the past.
What are your top three platform issues and why?
Eberhart: My most important issue is the roads and coming up with a plan to repair and replace as needed. This would include looking at multiple issues including overall conditions and the amount of traffic they receive, obviously I would like to start on higher traffic roads first that will impact the larger amount of people.
Secondly, I would like to continue to see growth locally. I would like to see our current businesses grow and succeed and I would like to help to bring new businesses here.
Thirdly, I want to continue to be financially responsible with the tax dollars. The city has done a very good job with this and I don't want to see the progress that has been made be lost to irresponsible spending that doesn't benefit the town or the future of Gainesville. I want to listen to the people and direct spending to things that are important to them, be a true advocate for all people while also leaving a great place for future generations to call home.
Thompson: Infrastructure, we need to ensure our roads and bridges are fixed and maintained. As Gainesville continues to grow we need to keep up with the growth.
Businesses Development, we should be attracting businesses to grow Gainesville. With business growth, comes job growth follows, and followed tax revenues increase.
Future Representation, as an elected city official your obligated to serve the people in which elected you. That requires listening and coming to the table with people of all views and values. . The city needs someone on the city council who represents the future generation. I want to make sure that when people come to Gainesville they want to make it home.
Tell us about yourself. Including how long you have been a resident of Gainesville, a brief introduction about your family, your occupation and education.
Eberhart: I'm Brandon Eberhart and I have been blessed enough to be born and raised in Gainesville by Mike and Sue Eberhart. I have two brothers, Mitch and Matt. I graduated Gainesville High School in 1995. I am married to an absolutely amazing woman. Aubrey and I have 2 kids, Justin and Dane that I couldn't be more proud of. I currently own a local home remodel business and have got to know some truly great people in our community through this and been trusted to do upgrades and repairs to their homes. I truly feel blessed to call Gainesville my home and I am thankful for the opportunities that I have had here and the community that I'm surrounded by. This is a town with a huge heart, a town that cares for one another and a town that will pull together when things get tough
Thompson: I grew up in Gainesville, attended GISD all through my schooling and graduated in 2014. I will be a 3rd generation in my family to call this community home. My father, Alan Thompson, worked in the community as well as a city employee for many years. Mary Thompson, my beautiful mother, was a cosmetologist in the community for over 20 years. They taught me to always listen to those around you, and serve with your heart. . I was the community liaison for each employment I worked locally. Later, I moved to Dallas for 2 years working in hotel management at 4 star properties, before returning to Gainesville. When returning to Gainesville I found the community I missed so much. I knew I was home, and couldn’t wait to step up and serve my community.
