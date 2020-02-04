logo SCHOOL DELAYS.jpg

Note- this list will change as schools provide updates.

The following area schools have announced delays or closings due to forecast wintry weather:

Angel Academy

Closed

Callisburg ISD

Closed

Era ISD

Closed. No classes or school events.

Gainesville ISD

Closed

Lindsay ISD

Closed

Muenster ISD

Closed

North Central Texas College

Bowie and Graham campuses will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 5, due to inclement weather. The Gainesville, Corinth, Flower Mound and Denton FSB Exchange campuses will open at 10 a.m. 

Pilot Point ISD

Open

Sacred Heart Catholic School

Closed

Saint Mary's Catholic School

Closed

Sivells Bend ISD

Closed

Tioga ISD

Closed

Valley View ISD

Closed

Walnut Bend ISD

Closed all day, Wednesday, Feb. 5

Whitesboro ISD

Open

Tags

Recommended for you