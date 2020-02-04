Note- this list will change as schools provide updates.
The following area schools have announced delays or closings due to forecast wintry weather:
Angel Academy
Closed
Callisburg ISD
Closed
Era ISD
Closed. No classes or school events.
Gainesville ISD
Closed
Lindsay ISD
Closed
Muenster ISD
Closed
North Central Texas College
Bowie and Graham campuses will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 5, due to inclement weather. The Gainesville, Corinth, Flower Mound and Denton FSB Exchange campuses will open at 10 a.m.
Pilot Point ISD
Open
Sacred Heart Catholic School
Closed
Saint Mary's Catholic School
Closed
Sivells Bend ISD
Closed
Tioga ISD
Closed
Valley View ISD
Closed
Walnut Bend ISD
Closed all day, Wednesday, Feb. 5
Whitesboro ISD
Open
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.