The following schools have announced delays or closures for Wednesday, evening, Feb. 5, and Thursday, Feb. 6, due to wintry weather.
Note- This list will be updated as information is received.
Angel Academy
8:30 a.m. start with no breakfast
Callisburg ISD
10 a.m. start with buses on two hour delayed schedule
Era ISD
10 a.m. start
Gainesville ISD
10 a.m. start
Lindsay ISD
10:17 a.m. start with buses on two hour delay schedule
Muenster ISD
10:30 a.m. start. Buses will run about 2 and a half hours later than normal.
North Central Texas College
Gainesville and Denton campuses will open at 10 a.m. Graham and Bowie campuses will remain closed.
Pilot Point ISD
Open
Sacred Heart Catholic School
10:30 a.m. start
St. Mary's Catholic School
10 a.m. start
Sivells Bend ISD
Closed
Valley View ISD
10 a.m. start
Walnut Bend ISD
10 a.m. start with two hour bus delay
Whitesboro ISD
10 a.m. start with buses running two hours later than normal
