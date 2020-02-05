logo SCHOOL DELAYS.jpg

The following schools have announced delays or closures for Wednesday, evening, Feb. 5, and Thursday, Feb. 6, due to wintry weather. 

Note- This list will be updated as information is received. 

Angel Academy

8:30 a.m. start with no breakfast

Callisburg ISD

10 a.m. start with buses on two hour delayed schedule 

Era ISD

10 a.m. start 

Gainesville ISD

10 a.m. start

Lindsay ISD 

10:17 a.m. start with buses on two hour delay schedule

Muenster ISD

10:30 a.m. start. Buses will run about 2 and a half hours later than normal.

North Central Texas College

Gainesville and Denton campuses will open at 10 a.m. Graham and Bowie campuses will remain closed.

Pilot Point ISD

Open

Sacred Heart Catholic School

10:30 a.m. start

St. Mary's Catholic School

10 a.m. start

Sivells Bend ISD

Closed

Valley View ISD

10 a.m. start

Walnut Bend ISD

10 a.m. start with two hour bus delay

Whitesboro ISD

10 a.m. start with buses running two hours later than normal

