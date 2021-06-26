A Wednesday afternoon house fire left two adults and two children homeless, Gainesville Fire-Rescue officials said.
Around 2:19 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, Gainesville Fire-Rescue firefighters were dispatched to a blaze in the 600 block of North Denison St., according to a news release issued by the department Thursday morning, June 24.
When firefighters arrived, smoke and fire was reportedly coming from the back of a single-story wood frame home.
Firefighters made entry and quickly extinguished the fire, according to the release.
There was no one in the home at the time of the fire and no reported injuries.
The blaze originated in the kitchen where fire officials said there was heavy fire damage. The remainder of the home sustained smoke damage.
GF-R spokeswoman Tamara Grimes-Sieger said she did not have a damage estimate available Thursday afternoon. She was not able to confirm if the four displaced were a family as of press time.
There were no smoke detectors present and the cause of the fire was undetermined after investigation, according to the release issued by Grimes-Sieger.
The home was being rented, officials said.
Earlier this month, two fires were detected by working smoke alarms – one at Lexington Square Apartments, 2008 N. I-35 Frontage Road, and one at Molded Fiberglass, 3333 N. I-35, Grimes-Sieger previously said.
The working alarms helped with property damage at both locations and protected residents from harm at the apartment complex, she said.
The fire department said they strongly encourage everyone to have a working alarm because it saves lives and property.
