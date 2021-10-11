Cooke County will forego an outdoor burn ban for at least a few more weeks, thanks to heavy rain that blew in over the weekend.
The off-and-on stormy weather locally is helping Cooke County fend off an outdoor burn ban, according to Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher. He told the county commissioners court Monday that the recent rain, in excess of two inches in spots, has knocked down the risk of field fires around the county.
“The spot fires and incidental fires dropped dramatically,” Fletcher said. “We’ve got three days of rain coming up … at this time,” I think we’re in good shape.”
The favorable forecast does not preclude the need for caution, however. Ray Roberts State Park officials have controlled burns scheduled for later this month to minimize the risk of prairie grasses igniting after the somewhat dry summer.
And that rainy forecast Fletcher referred to could create its own problems.
A multi-day severe weather threat exists, as conditions will be prime for thunderstorm development across the southern and central Plains once again. These storms have the potential to be more widespread across the central U.S.
All modes of severe weather including damaging wind gusts, large hail, tornadoes and flooding downpours are expected Tuesday and Tuesday night, according to the Accu Weather website.
"These storms could be ill-timed with the evening commute home for many people with the threat for downpours and damaging winds," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski stated.
