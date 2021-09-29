Triple C Bounce Rentals of Valley View has joined the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce. The company is owned and operated by Matt, Ashley and Rickey Collett, and is based in Valley View. Bounce houses, combination units and slides are inspected before and after each rental for any maintenance issues. They are also sanitized after every rental to ensure that their customers are have the safest product for their families. Visit https://triplecbouncerentals.com/ for more information.
editor's pick
Welcome to the Chamber
- Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Linda Gayle Risner, 68 of Gainesville, Texas passed away in Denton, Texas on August 2, 2021. She was born on October 3, 1952 in Gainesville to John M. Eikman and Helen Marie (Tatum) Eikman. Linda was a homemaker and lifelong resident of Gainesville and of the Baptist faith. She married the l…
Most Popular
Articles
- Brinkley gets 10 years' probation, has to give up law license in tampering plea
- Muenster trounces Valley View
- A Nurses Perspective on COVID-19
- Medal of Honor week schedule runs through Saturday
- Week 5 final scores
- Meetings resume on $70M Gainesville middle school project
- Previewing Week 5 of Cooke County HS Football
- Week five football roundup
- Leopards earn first win
- Valley View to host Muenster
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.