Triple C Bounce Rentals of Valley View has joined the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce. The company is owned and operated by Matt, Ashley and Rickey Collett, and is based in Valley View. Bounce houses, combination units and slides are inspected before and after each rental for any maintenance issues. They are also sanitized after every rental to ensure that their customers are have the safest product for their families. Visit https://triplecbouncerentals.com/ for more information.

