Wildfire activity is forecast to increase along and west of I-35 and into South Texas through the weekend, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Extremely dry, dormant grasses and extended drought could produce large wildfires.
Cooke County is currently under a 90-day outdoor burn ban, due to the extremely dry conditions over the last few months. County officials said it could be rescinded early should spring rains improve soil moisture levels.
“The underlying drought conditions combined with winds associated with cold front passages has supported increased wildfire activity across the state this week,” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service fire chief. “Conditions are not forecast to improve through the weekend, and the agency has strategically placed fire resources across the state for a quick and effective response.”
Fully staffed task forces and additional suppression equipment are staged in Alice, Amarillo, Beeville, Brownwood, Burkburnett, Childress, Edinburg, Fort Stockton, Fredericksburg, Lubbock, McGregor, Merkel, Mineral Wells, Pleasanton, San Angelo, Smithville and Victoria.
Additionally, fireline supervisors, command staff and incident commanders with advanced qualifications are strategically placed across the state to respond.
Texas A&M Forest Service reminds the public to “stay wildfire aware.” If a wildfire is spotted, immediately contact local authorities. A quick response can help save lives and property.
For current conditions and wildfire outlook, visit the Texas Fire Potential Outlook at https://bit.ly/3kemhbG.
