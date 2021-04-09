A Texas Master Naturalist will discuss butterflies during a virtual event this Saturday hosted by the Friends of Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge.
“Virtual Second Saturday: Butterflies with Laurie Sheppard” is set for 10 a.m. April 10 and will take place using the Zoom video conferencing platform.
Sheppard became interested in butterfly identification and photography while living in Frisco. After retiring from Hewlett Packard Enterprises, she relocated from Collin County to Grayson County so she could be closer to the refuge. She enjoys searching for and learning about new butterfly species, according to the refuge. Sheppard has created several documents and handouts to assist the Butterfly Garden Docents and inform visitors, including the Beyond the Butterfly Garden series and Weekly on the Wing. She is often present at Butterfly Garden Walks and loves to share her passion for butterflies with visitors.
For information on how to access the event, email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com.
The Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center is at 6465 Refuge Road near Sherman.
