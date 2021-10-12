Gainesville Fire Department responded Monday to a third alarm structure fire at a multi-family quadplex in the 200 block of East Scott Street.
GFD's Public Information Officer Tamara Grimes-Sieger said the fire was contained to the living room of Unit C; however, smoke damage was sustained throughout the unit involved.
The other three units of the quadplex did not sustain any damage. Smoke alarms were present and activated during the fire.
The Red Cross is helping the woman and two children who were displaced by the fire, said Grimes-Sieger. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.