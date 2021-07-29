GAINESVILLE – Work starts Sunday night to convert four local frontage roads along Interstate 35 into one-way thoroughfares.
Adele Lewis, spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), announced this week that the following roads will be switched to one-way traffic between Sunday and Wednesday of next week. She stated in a press release that the moves would reduce wrong-way traffic on the road and increase safety.
The work slate includes:
* the U-turn under the Elm Fork bridges will be closed;
* the frontage roads between Elm Fork and FM 1306 will be switched to one-way;
* the frontage roads between FM 1306 and Spring Creek Road will be switched;
* the frontage roads between Spring Creek Road and Hockley Creek Road will be switched.
Lewis urged drivers to be on the lookout for workers along these roads, as striping and barrier installations will take several days to complete. Cell phone usage and speeding are strictly forbidden, and drivers should heed the flaggers and signage.
