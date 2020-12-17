An afternoon wreck in Cooke County sent a 25-year-old Gainesville man to a Denton hospital, law enforcement officials say.
Around 2:15 p.m. today, Thursday, Dec. 17, the Texas Department of Public Safety was requested to investigate a crash on Farm-to-Market Road 2383 in Cooke County, according to DPS spokesman and Texas Highway Patrol Sgt. Mark Tackett.
Tackett said the preliminary investigation revealed Robert Harrison was driving a 2003 Mercedes east at an unsafe speed when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled.
Harrison was ejected from the Mercedes during the crash, according to Tackett.
He was not wearing a seat belt, law enforcement said.
Harrison was flown to Medical City Denton by CareFlite.
Tackett did not have the status of his condition as of 3:30 p.m.
