Kids and families met last week at the Gainesville Farmers’ Market to hear more about the Youth Farm-to-Market program, a new effort by Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, VISTO and the market.
This program is aimed at getting local youth to experience growing their own food and developing other products for sale at their local market — encouraging kids to plant and grow things, giving them information on what grows well in the Cooke County area, best times to plant, running a business and marketing their products
“We really want to emphasize that you don’t have to have a big area to grow a garden,” said Tanah Lowe, a county extension agent with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension. “There are different kinds of container gardens and planting you can do in storage tubs and other items, and if someone really has no where else to plant, we are working with Bekki Jones, the director at VISTO, to start a community garden at their location.”
The Youth Farm-To-Market program is also working with VISTO to teach the kids about food insecurity.
“We're really excited; basically we are working with 4-H, we have all those resources as well as resources of other groups, and this is our way of trying to bring them all together,” explained Gainesville City Secretary, Diana Alcala.
“I permit the vendors here at the Farmer's Market, and I think kids are not using all their resources to ensure that they are doing everything they can for their business. That's why I'm hoping overall, this program can help kids learn, ‘Here's how I create my product, and this is how I market it and sell it,' and we're wanting to help kids develop that concrete brand.”
“All of our sessions are informational,” explained Lowe. “And as we get a little closer to time to bring your product to market, we'll be talking more about marketing your product, keeping financial records, and all of that good stuff.”
Kids are still able to sign up for the program. It is $15 for a year of meeting sessions and being able to set up at the Gainesville Farmer’s Market.
They are also looking for sponsors to help provide materials for kids and covering some of the costs.
If interested in signing kids up or being a sponsor, please get in contact with Lowe at tanah.low@ag.tamu.edu, or stop by the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Office at 301 S. Chestnut St.
