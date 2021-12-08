AUSTIN — The coronavirus variant Omicron has reached Texas, according to state officials announced Monday, but it remains to be seen how this variant will impact the state.
As of Tuesday, just one Omicron case has been reported in the state. A female patient has tested positive for the variant in Harris County, county health officials said. She was fully vaccinated. She is isolating and recovering from symptoms, and she has not needed to be hospitalized.
America’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that early data indicates the Omicron variant is "almost certainly" not more severe than Delta; however, there may be more infections. Health experts said more data needs to be collected before any conclusion can be made.
Dr. John Hellerstedt, a commissioner for the Texas Department of State Health Services, said it is normal for viruses to mutate; given how quickly Omicron spread in South Africa, he is not surprised it showed up in Texas.
“Getting vaccinated and continuing to use prevention strategies, including wearing a mask when you are around people you don’t live with, social distancing, hand washing and getting tested when you have symptoms, will help slow the spread of the virus and help end the pandemic,” he said.
Omicron was first reported in South Africa on Nov. 24 with the first U.S. case reported in California on Dec. 1. It has now been found in dozens of countries and at least 15 states.
About 55.3% of Texas residents are fully vaccinated with 64.7% having received at least one dose, according to state data. All residents 5 years and older are eligible to receive the vaccine and those 18 and older are eligible for a booster vaccine at least six months after receiving their second dose.
As the holidays near, Harris County health officials continue to encourage Texans to be cautious but continue on with their daily lives while keeping in mind discretionary measures.
“I don't know that we should be nervous, but we should be cautious,” Harris County Public Health Media Specialist Martha Marquez said. “Take precautionary measures and make sure that you protect yourself. By protecting yourself, you also protect your loved ones against [COVID-19].”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.