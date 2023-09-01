Did you know that people roll their eyes in different ways?
Some people roll their eyes in a literal circle, while others just roll their eyes upward. Some do almost a partial circle, going up then to the side.
I got in trouble for this when I was a kid. My parents would tell me not to roll my eyes at them, and I argued that I hadn’t, which in my mind was true. I did not roll my eyes in a circle: I just looked up out of frustration, but to my parents, I was “rolling my eyes.”
It also frustrated me that when I sighed and looked up, and it was considered a sign of disrespect that got me in trouble; however, adults got away with it all the time and my parents would just brush it off. When a kid did it, you would’ve thought the world was going to end; When an adult did it, their frustration was communicated and other adults took it as a sign to calm down and work it out slowly.
Kids learn a lot from the adults around them and mirror what they do. A lot of things are taught by people just watching what is “the norm” and then joining in. There’s no one sitting kids down to teach them what an eye roll is and what it means, so of course there’s going to be pushback when a kid looks up in frustration, just like adults do, then gets accused of rolling their eyes. How are they supposed to know “looking up” and “rolling eyes” can be seen as the same thing? How are kids supposed to know adults can signify frustration with it, but from kids it will be seen as a sign of disrespect?
(If at this point, your eyes are tired from you trying to roll your eyes both ways and seeing which one feels more natural, I’m sorry, and please know I’m right there with you while writing this.)
I’ve always been frustrated that there is not a rule book when it comes to informal communication. Like, we’re taught as kids not to interrupt people, but how often in a group conversation do you have to start talking before they’re finished with their sentence to get a chance to speak? People interrupt others all the time. Also, how does one successfully communicate sarcasm and know when others are being sarcastic? When are you close enough of friends to go from a handshake or wave when you see each other to a hug? And how the heck do you practice ‘Stranger Danger’ when you live in a small town and almost everyone can claim they were taught by either your parents or your grandmother? … Okay, that last one may just be me.
There are so many ways people miscommunicate by either relying on subtext to get their point across or looking for subtext that isn’t there. It’s not any one person’s fault; we just communicate in different ways.
In 1992, a book was published called “The 5 Love Languages.” This book by Gary Chapman proposed that there are five types of ways people express and understand love: acts of service, physical touch, words of affirmation, spending time together and gifts. People are more inclined to communicate love in some ways over others, and they also more easily understand love from others in certain ways.
I don’t necessarily agree with everything in “The 5 Love Languages,” but it is an interesting place to start thinking about how people connect. Simplify the “languages” to acts, touch, words, time and items, and you have a whole spectrum of how people communicate how much they care or don’t care about another. They can communicate love, hate and everything in-between.
Even the absence of one of these can communicate something. If you don’t like someone, don’t spend time with them. If you don’t care, don’t talk to them.
But there’s still more miscommunication if two people don’t “speak” the same “language.” Person A can shower Person B with words of affection, but B doesn’t feel the love because they’re looking for acts of service. Person B can do all of Person C’s chores for them, but Person C is busy trying to fit quality time with B into their schedule. Sometimes the absence of one show of care isn’t the absence of care; sometimes you need to look for a different way someone is showing that they care.
There’s no rule book on how to communicate, and misperceptions are going to happen. Still, before getting angry, it might be worth thinking through context you may be missing. Are you actively being disrespected, or are you just noticing an absence of one kind of respect? How else is someone trying to communicate with you? Especially when working with kids, where have they learned this, and how would I react in that situation?
I’ve always heard God gave humans two ears and one mouth because He wants us to listen twice as much as we talk. Maybe with two eyes, we can also look more than we talk.
