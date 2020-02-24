Pick up a newspaper, turn on the TV or radio, or download your favorite podcast and you will hear a common refrain almost universally cast in the most negative of lights: Americans are divided now more than ever.
And that’s OK. As Americans, we take an immense amount pride in our abilities to devise new and creative ways to divide and separate ourselves from each other. After all, we buy houses in subdivisions, right? From the earliest of ages, we’re taught to “divide and conquer,” a Latin maxim (divide et impera) whose origins in military strategy encouraged the creation of divisions amongst subjects with little or no power in order to prevent alliances that could challenge the power of the sovereign ruler.
Demographers categorize us by race, creed and color and by our generational cohorts (Gen X, in case you’re wondering). In the cutthroat world of Texas youth sports I learned the mantra that has stayed with me well into adulthood: Second place is last place. Or, should you happen to join me for breakfast at the counter of Uncle Bill’s Pancake House in Manhattan Beach, California, you will learn there is only one correct worldview:
There are those who love bacon, and there are those who are wrong.
Yet somehow, this fragile experiment known as our representative democracy has managed to survive even the most divisive events in American history — the Civil War, McCarthyism, the Civil Rights Movement, passage of marriage equality and the Affordable Care Act. In her column “Think you can ‘just get over’ what’s happened?” Shelly Kuehn — or as I affectionately call “Mom” — posits the underlying question: Why can’t we disagree without being disagreeable?
What happened was social media. The good news is there is something we can do about it, but it will require a come-to-Jesus on your part.
In his book “Ten Arguments For Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now,” Jaron Lanier — considered to be one of the 25 most influential tech icons of the last 25 years — lays out a compelling argument in stunningly easy-to-understand language as to why you should consider taking a break and/or ending your toxic relationship with social media altogether. The 10 arguments are as follows:
1. You are losing your free will.
1. Quitting social media is the most finely targeted way to resist the insanity of our times.
3. Social media is making you into an $%#hole.
4. Social media is undermining the truth.
5. Social media is making what you say meaningless.
6. Social media is destroying your capacity for empathy.
7. Social media is making you unhappy.
8. Social media doesn’t want you to have economic dignity.
9. Social media is making politics impossible.
10. Social media hates your soul.
The underlying premise of Lanier’s 162-page book is that the economic business model upon which all of today’s social media platforms are built is one that generates billions of dollars of ad revenue by segregating people into self-optimizing echo chambers. In other words, platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (owned by Facebook) make more money if people are kept in a perpetual, drunken state of misery, anger and stupidity. And by selling your personal data to the highest bidder, but that’s an entirely different conversation.
Recently, I ran into a friend I hadn’t seen in quite a long time. She was one of the first employees at MySpace — the precursor to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Referring to social media’s impact on the world at large, she said something to the effect of, “When we were creating MySpace, we thought we were doing something good… that we could change the world for the better. All we did was open up Pandora’s box and let loose all the demons of Hell.”
So I suggested to her what I now suggest to you: Get rid of your social media… all of it. Over the last four years, I systematically extricated myself from every social platform I was on and I couldn’t be happier. Honestly, I don’t care to see a picture of what you ate for dinner last night any more than you would care to see what I ate. Which would be a picture of an empty plate because I ate a big lunch yesterday and felt no need to have dinner.
But I realize going cold turkey might be too extreme for some. Try one day on, one day off. Try giving it up Monday through Friday. Try giving it up for Lent like my mother-in-law did. Figure out what works for you, but at least try it. The worst that will happen is that you might just find an ability, or dare I say willingness, to disagree without being disagreeable.
Blake Kuehn is a Los Angeles-based freelance photographer whose work has been featured in National Geographic Magazine. In his youth, he was a frequent visitor to the Frank Buck Zoo where he had many profound philosophical conversations with Gerry the Elephant.
