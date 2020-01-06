A new year is upon us and with it comes the typical resolutions, plans and expectations. In the world of government and civics, 2020 will be an important and probably turbulent one. However, one of the most important events this year will be the 2020 United States Census. Set forth in Article 1, Section 2 of the United States Constitution, our federal government is required to conduct a census every 10 years. The census is far and away the largest civic exercise that we, as Americans, undertake. I wanted to take just a few moments to explain just how important the census is and how this year’s census will be conducted.
Whether you know it or not, the decennial Census impacts individual lives both directly and indirectly. It also helps shape policy at the local, state and national levels. One of the main purposes of the census is to count our population for the reapportioning and redistricting of congressional seats at the national level, for senate and legislative seats at the state level and for local elected official precincts and districts at the local level. A complete and accurate count is needed to help ensure that everyone has as equal representation as possible. A complete count in Cooke County is vital to making sure your voices get heard by our local, state and federal officials.
Additionally, each year significant amounts of federal and state funds are distributed, at least in part, based on census data. Depending upon a lot of factors, the total amount of funding equates to somewhere between $2,000-$5,000 per person. What does that mean for Cooke County? Cooke County is likely to have a population of just over 40,000. So, a 1% undercount of our residents would be roughly 400 people. Therefore, over a 10-year period that 1% undercount would equate to a loss of $8 million to $20 million in public funds that would not be coming into Cooke County. Numerous programs would lose some funding, including but not limited to those involved with housing, education, transportation, employment, emergency management, homeland security and heath care. Those are funds that could better the lives of our residents, that could make us safer as a community and better educate our children. Also, countless private companies look at census data in determining where to locate future businesses or invest dollars.
The census will take place this spring. Starting in February and March you should be receiving more information in the mail or by first-person contact from a census worker. However, unlike previous censuses, this year will focus on having people complete their census form online (or by telephone). For many this will be an easy process; you simply answer 10 easy questions asking for less information than what you typically share on social media sites. However, for others, this online focus will present issues ranging from lack of a computer, smartphone or internet connection to inability to use such devices. Census workers will also be doing follow-up in-person visits to some of the historically undercounted and nonresponsive areas.
In part because of this potential issue and in part because of potential lack of communication about when, where and how to complete the census, Cooke County is partnering with several of our cities, schools and nonprofit and public organizations in the county to help get the word out about the importance of the census and to help designate spots for individuals to come in to a facility, such as our library or North Central Texas College, to complete the census. Public wifi spots will also be available for those who have a smartphone or computer but need a reliable internet connection.
So, please be watchful for more information coming out about this census in the next several weeks. Help spread the word as well. Completing the census is an important part of your civic duty as residents. And this grand experiment that we call the United States of America is at its best when we are civic-minded and work together to better ourselves, our community and our nation. So, help in doing your part by completing the 2020 census in the coming months.
Jason Brinkley is Cooke County judge.
