So far, 2020 has been a very unusual year. The pandemic, the governmental response to the pandemic, the economic downturn and racial tensions have created anxiety, fear and hatred. These impacts are felt at the personal level, the business level and the government level. Local government is no different. To say that these issues have impacted county government would be an understatement.
Pandemic
While the public entities in Cooke County have collaborated in our response to the pandemic in ways never seen before for our county, and are not generally being seen in other areas, the unprecedentedness of the pandemic continues to stretch the boundaries of what local governments are capable of doing. Local governments routinely respond to disasters. However, a pandemic requires unique responses when compared to typical natural disasters. Most disasters happen quickly, with a longer recovery period. This disaster has been ongoing for four months to date. And, the response necessary changes week to week, if not day to day.
I get emails, phone calls and messages daily about how the response to the pandemic is either not enough or is too much. About how we are endangering lives or infringing on freedoms. This is a line I know every administrative head of every local and state government is trying to balance. It is not easy. And despite what you read on social media or watch on 24-hour news, I firmly believe that almost every elected official, local and state government is simply trying to make the best decisions they can on the matter. And truthfully, sometimes even with the best of intentions, we make the wrong decisions. Cooke County has faired better than many of our surrounding counties. However, the number of cases in the county has risen over the past few weeks. As part of our local response, we reach out over the phone daily to each positive active case to confirm, check their symptoms and address concerns or needs that they might have.
Budget
Summer months for local government typically include spending hours working on shaping the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. This year is no different. However, what is different is the backdrop by which our budget is being shaped. The economic downturn, the slowdown in the oil and gas industry and the high unemployment numbers impact local government revenues and our plans for the next fiscal year. With Cooke County growing, the demands on our local services continue to grow as well. However, as we are working through this year’s budget process, we are working hard to maintain or reduce costs across the board. We understand that this might mean asking our hardworking employees to maintain higher-than-ideal workloads, but most are understanding of the greater picture. We should be approving a preliminary budget and tax rate later this month with final consideration happening in August. So, stay tuned for more details on that in the coming weeks.
Racial tensions
Lastly, over the past several weeks racial tensions that are impacting our nation are also being felt here locally. Local discussion and protests have centered around the Confederate monument on the Courthouse square. Other local elected officials and I have been meeting with different groups in the past few weeks, and I plan to continue to do so going forward to try to work through differences and find solutions. Despite your personal views on the monument, we need to work together to engage each other in civil discussion within our community on race. It is imperative that we respect each other’s opinions and different viewpoints. We must listen to each other to better understand and not simply respond.
Just because negativity and division are gripping our nation does not mean it has to grip Cooke County. We can be better. The only thing stopping us from being better is ourselves.
Going forward
In the second half of 2020, we are likely to continue to face many of the same challenges we faced in the first half. We have no choice but to move forward. However, the more we work together and support one another, the stronger we will be. I truly believe that we will continue to prosper as a county and as a nation if we chose collaboration and love over conflict and hate.
Jason Brinkley is Cooke County judge.
