Summer might be a time for vacations and leisure activities for many people, but for most local government officials, summer is when planning for the new fiscal year’s budget is in full swing. Cooke County, like most other local governments, has a fiscal year that runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. In order to comply with various notice requirements, Cooke County typically adopts a proposed budget in late July and then the final budget in late August.
Now, what each county or city chooses to fund can vary from one entity to the next, and laws are more restrictive for counties than cities on what public funds can be spent on. However, all counties in Texas have a few core required services. These include the court system, jail, public safety, general elections, vital records, emergency management, vehicle registration and county roads. There are several other discretionary services that counties can provide, many of which depend on the size and population of the county. For Cooke County, one of our big “discretionary” services is our emergency medical services (EMS).
Cooke County’s budget is broken down into three main funds and over 30 smaller funds. The three main funds are the general fund, road & bridge and permanent improvement. The smaller funds are typically dedicated funds that, by law, are collected and can only be spent on a specific purpose. Some examples of these dedicated funds budgets are records management funds, courthouse security funds and hotel occupancy tax funds. In total, these smaller dedicated funds make up about $2.7 million of Cooke County’s $40m overall budget for fiscal year 2019.
By far, the largest fund for Cooke County is our general fund. This fund includes our court systems, public safety, EMS, library, vital records and much more. The general fund is comprised of 25 different departments. Basically, nearly all of our general functions of county government, with the exception of roads, come from our general fund. For our current fiscal year, about $25.1 million of our $40 million overall budget came from the general fund. Of that $25.1 million, about 30% of that goes to fund public safety and the jail. About 15% of the general fund goes to fund county EMS, and about 13% goes to fund our court systems.
The next largest fund is our road & bridge fund, which consist of the four road & bridge precinct budgets. In total, these are about $9.1 million. On average, each precinct receives about $1.4 million in new revenues each year. Between the four precincts, the county commissioners are responsible for 757 miles of county roads.
The remaining part of the county budget consists of our permanent improvement funds and our debt services fund. The permanent improvement fund currently totals $2.5 million. These funds can only be used for larger projects that the county might have from time to time. Additionally, Cooke County has around $4 million in outstanding bond obligations for the construction of the jail approximately 14 years ago. We currently budget around $800,000 each year for this payment, and the bond should be paid off in the next 5 years.
Obviously, this is just a general overview of our county budget. The county budgeting process is a long and tedious task that starts in April with myself, as the chief budget officer, meeting individually with department heads and elected officials, and ends in late August with an adopted budget. However, in a lot of ways, the county budget process never really ends. Ideas and suggestions on how to better utilize taxpayer funds is and should be an ongoing process. As our county continues to grow and technology changes, we must always strive to find better, more efficient and effective ways to serve the residents of this great county.
Guest columnist Jason Brinkley is Cooke County Judge.
