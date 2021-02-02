Editor's note: Abby Carter, an eighth grader at Callisburg Middle School, recently won the Patriot’s Pen writing competition for Cooke County at the VFW Post level and won the VFW District (regional). The 2020-2021 theme was “What is Patriotism to Me?” Her next competition will be at the VFW Department (state) level, according to Callisburg Middle School Principal Bronwyn Werts. Should she win first place at the state level, she would advance to the VFW National competition where she would compete for national prizes. Abby is the daughter of Christie Sasser and Craig Carter of Callisburg. She is a member of FCCLA and enjoys reading, writing, photography, and playing video games, and hopes to pursue a future in photography. Her winning essay is as follows.
The definition of patriotism is the quality of being patriotic; devotion to and vigorous support for one’s country. I believe that this definition of patriotism is a simplistic form of what patriotism truly means. Patriotism is more than supporting your country. Patriotism to me is sacrificing for your country. As well as, being able to put effort into not only helping our country but also make our country better and safer for the possibility of a brighter tomorrow.
Would you believe that 180,000 Americans join the military every year, sacrificing everything to help our country, and even with the knowledge that they may never come back or have life as it was go back to normal? The sacrifices that people make to join the military are almost unbearable to think about. Leaving your family, and friends terrifying. Some people that go into the military never even get to see their children’s childhood. I can’t even begin to fathom how heartbreaking that would be. These individuals sacrificed all their lives to help protect America and for that I am forever thankful, as everyone should be, for what these very brave men and women have done and sacrificed.
You will find that no country is perfect, every country has its flaws, but just because we aren't the perfect country now doesn’t mean we can’t be in the future. Which is another reason why people join the military to help build a brighter future for our country. America hasn’t always been perfect, nor are we now, but one thing that America does have is the fact that we’re willing to fight for what’s right no matter the cost. The citizens of America have been very patriotic, from the time that we won our independence in 1776 until this very moment in time. America is made off of hope, and the desire to have a better future, which is why we’ve people fight everyday for that hope and desire.
Patriotism isn’t just supporting your country it’s about sacrificing for it and being willing to fight for a better future. Which is why I think every patriotic American who ever helped the country whether it be now or one hundred years ago, you’ve done an incredible thing for your country. America would never be what it is today if it wasn’t for the patriotism that was put behind it.
