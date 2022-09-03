Before I worked at the Gainesville Daily Register, I was a front desk secretary at a church. I was sometimes asked why young people weren’t coming to church as much anymore.
I couldn’t answer the question. My parents just raised me to be in church on Sunday morning.
I do have some theories, however. Maybe people feel like they don’t belong or aren’t being welcomed? To that answer, I got protests from people saying they have signs promoting them being welcoming of everyone. That is great, but people have become accustomed to the word “everyone” not including them.
America's Declaration of Independence states that “All men are created equal.” It is a great sentiment, but it was written by land-owning white men, not the poor, the men of color or women. A lot of political unrest throughout the United States’ history has involved people fighting for the idea that all people, no matter class, race or gender, are created equal. We have made progress, but there is still a way to go.
In truth, you can bold, underline and italicize your poster saying you are welcome to everyone all you want, but if you do not reach out a hand to people and say, “Everyone includes you, too,” people will find reasons to think that they are not included in everyone.
Last week, leaders of the PRO Gainesville movement stood trial for a march they held on California Street in 2020. Now, GDR has published enough about the trial itself, but I wanted to call to attention one specific moment.
After the verdict was handed down and the jury was deciding on the sentence, the defense attorney brought forward the defendants to testify and tell about themselves. Amara Ridge, one of the defendants, talked about how one of the primary reasons she joined PRO Gainesville was because of the hurt caused by the Confederate statue on the courthouse property.
She described her particular frustration with the Confederate statue outside of the courthouse still being there as she, a person of color, went to that very courthouse for trial. She worried that she would not be treated fairly because of who she was. She described the statue as a sign that this place of justice was not just — that “justice for all” didn’t include her.
There are smaller things that people notice that tell them that they are not welcome as well, unfortunately, including in churches. Have you ever seen church leaders be suspicious of new visitors that are a different skin color than the predominant skin color of the church? Or a larger welcome for people that look like they can give more money to the church?
One specific question that comes to mind is when I was asked why LGBTQIA+ affirming churches had to have Pride Flags and rainbows in prevalent locations, instead of it just understood that “everyone” included queer individuals. To that I responded that churches have been saying, “Everyone,” for years, and yet for many years and still to this day, many churches did/do not recognize gay marriage, would/will not hold gay marriage ceremonies and would/will try to convince gay and transgender individuals that their lifestyle was/is wrong.
I referenced the stomach twisting feeling of when someone would put a comforting hand on a queer person’s shoulder and say, “I’ll pray for you,” a polite way of saying, “I welcome you as long as I can believe you will become like me.” These habits are what tells queer individuals that “Everyone” does not always include them.
It goes beyond initial welcomes, as well. After someone gets through the door, are they still told that everyone includes them? Or would a gay couple go to fill out the visitor form and see blanks for husband and wife instead of Adult A and Adult B? Or even outside of romantic relationships, if two siblings or platonic friends who lived together and saw each other as family feel awkward having to explain that even “Spouse” isn’t an accurate term.
There are also concerns outside of race, sexual orientation and relationships. A friend of mine who has mobility issues recently started school at a university that claims to be disability friendly. They went on a new student tour and the guides took most of the group up the stairs. My friend let one of the guides know that due to their disability, they had to take the elevator, and the guide said they would wait.
However, by the time my friend had made it to the elevator, gone up and went to the top of the stairs, the tour group was long gone. They had to call the guide to get someone to come back and find them, and by then my friend had missed a lot of the tour. It is great that the university is able to talk about how accessible everything is and how there are elevators and ramps everywhere, but if school leaders do not wait for someone to catch up to them, that sends a message that if you cannot keep up, you are not welcome.
I was raised in this environment of welcoming everyone, and I still missed important things. There is always more to learn about seeing things from other people’s perspectives. I will never completely know what it is like to see things through someone else’s eyes. However, I can try my best. I can hold out my hand to people who have not been included, say, “You too,” and continue holding their hand until they know that I really do include them in “Everyone.”
