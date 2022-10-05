Braum’s is getting a make-over. Tom Thumb and Lowes’ resurfaced their parking lots. The city is investing in water, sewer and road infrastructure. Goodies on Board has expanded their footprint. Sweet Jayne’s new location is open. It seems like every day a new boutique opens up.
Leaders in our community are investing. Business leaders, city leaders, and non-profit leaders. Here and now in Gainesville, the beginnings of a resurgence, a new tomorrow, is happening today. And it is exciting.
At the most basic level, investment generates an economic return. At a higher level, it signifies hope and a better, more prosperous future.
Investment tells our younger generation that Gainesville is relevant, that it is pursuing its future with vigor.
Investment means jobs. It means hope. It means a broader tax base. It means better infrastructure.
Investment is a thank you to the retired generations. It shows an acknowledgment of the hard work and sacrifices they made to make Gainesville what it is today. It is literally building upon the foundation they built decades ago.
Investment is a commitment to the soil under our feet, to the state and country we reside, to those around us, to those before us and to those after us. It says we are taking our hard-earned resources and putting them back into the engines of our local society.
In 1988, 67% of the voters of Orange County, California voted for George Bush. Two years later, those same voters passed a 20 year ½ cent sales tax increase. In 2004, that same county voted for George W. Bush by 60%, and in 2006, extended that sales tax increase for another 30 years.
In a conservative bastion, home to the birthplace of Richard Nixon, they voted to tax themselves more.
The sales tax increase funded infrastructure. As a result, today one can drive from Orange County into Los Angeles, and notice the difference the investment has made. The road transitions from smooth asphalt to a potholed Hellscape.
The measure passed due to oversight, transparency and a sunset. It passed because citizens would oversee the disbursement of funds, citizens got to approve the projects, and citizens dictated that this tax would have a clear end date.
Cooke County is not Orange County, but a road is a road. We drink clean water today because someone invested in the required plants, supplies and pipelines before today. Our roads, many of which are in disrepair, were built by someone else before us. It’s not easy, but sometimes we must choose to invest in ourselves, invest in our community, and invest in our future.
This isn’t a clarion call to pass new taxes today. This isn’t a clarion call to pass new taxes tomorrow. It is to honor and highlight those who’ve invested in our community.
If, as a city we want to continue this resurgence that we’re witnessing today, and want to live in a better tomorrow, then at some point in the future we will face difficult choices. These difficult choices will be debated in the public square and decided at the ballot box; a ballot box located at a place that someone, sometime ago, decided to build.
